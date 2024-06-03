Susan Boyle's "Silent Night" Cover Is So Stunning, It Would Make Angels Cry

Boyle's take on the popular Christmas carol is beyond breathtaking.

Susan Boyle is one of the most virtuosic singers to emerge from any talent competition — full stop. She was a complete revelation when she first appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, stunning the world with a poignant cover of "I Dream a Dream" from Les Misérables. Over the past 15 years she's gone on to put her stamp on a number of classic songs — from Madonna to Celine Dion to, well, basically every holiday tune there is.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Which leads us to "Silent Night." Boyle included the beloved Christmas carol on her record-breaking 2009 album, "I Dreamed a Dream," and her version is so good, it would make literal angels cry. Yep!

RELATED: Susan Boyle Is So Overcome in Unseen Footage From Her Life-Changing Audition (VIDEO)

Susan Boyle's cover of "Silent Night": listen

Susan Boyle performs during the Donny & Marie variety show at the Flamingo Las Vegas October 17, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Getty Images

Don't believe us? Listen for yourself, below. The moody, atmospheric production is subdued enough to let Boyle's heavenly voice take center stage. Later on the track, she's joined by a full choir, adding even more dimension to this cover.

“I come from a musical family," Boyle told Revive magazine. "My mum was a singer, my dad was a singer, and even my nine siblings were passionate about music, so I had a great support network.”

RELATED: Young Susan Boyle Singing "The Way We Were" at 23 (Before BGT) Is Spectacular

"Our expectations were quite low, but she is the perfect example of never judge a book by its cover," Simon Cowell said on an episode of America's Got Talent recalling Boyle's BGT Audition. "She is just the most incredible person. This was a lady who lived on her own in Scotland, and she came on the show and everything changed. Because up until that point, there was a perception that you had to look this way, or be this age, and she just changed the rulebook."

“I’ll never forget this,” Cowell said about watching Boyle in 2009. “I was having a terrible, terrible day, and I remember saying, ‘I really, really hope she’s not gonna sing,’ because there were so many bad singers that day and I thought, ‘I just can’t take another one.’”

Thankfully, Boyle wasn't bad. Far from it, in fact.

"Silent Night" lyrics

Silent night, holy night

All is calm, and all is bright

Round yon Virgin Mother and Child

Holy infant so tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace

Silent night, holy night

All is calm, all is bright

Round yon Virgin Mother and Child

Holy infant so tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace