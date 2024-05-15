Young Susan Boyle Singing "The Way We Were" at 23 (Before BGT) Is Spectacular

With Season 19 of America's Got Talent less than two weeks away, it's the perfect time to go down the rabbit hole of performances from some of the most beloved performers in Got Talent history — and what we found today will blow your mind.

Susan Boyle's 1984 performance of "The Way We Were" is amazing

As AGT (and especially Britain's Got Talent) fans already know, Susan Boyle's singing abilities are arguably unmatched — especially when tackling live cover versions of classic songs. At this point, we're convinced she can turn any song into something transcendent; she's that darn good.

Don't believe us? The internet unearthed a clip from all the way back in 1984 when she participated in a local singing competition and sang the you-know-what out of the 1973 Barbra Streisand mega-hit, "The Way We Were."

Listen to Susan Boyle's jaw-dropping cover here.

Barbra Streisand has long been considered one of the most outstanding singers of all time, and it shouldn't have surprised anyone that Boyle chose "The Way We Were" to perform back in 1984. The track reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States before doing the same in Canada, en route to becoming a worldwide hit.

Long before her legendary BGT Audition in 2009, Boyle was quietly perfecting her craft. Anyone who has followed her career can clearly see that even at a young age, she had a masterful tone and range – vocal skills that other singers would do anything to have.

