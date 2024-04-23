Darci Lynne Hit Every Difficult Note Singing the National Anthem in Her Home State

Darci Lynne blew the crowd away while singing the national anthem in her home state of Oklahoma.

When the America's Got Talent Season 12 winner performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at an Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game, she sang with a perfectly balanced tone, not missing a single note.

Darci Lynne's roots in Oklahoma

The moment must've been very special and full-circle for Lynne, as she grew up in Oklahoma City. In 2019, when Lynne was venturing on her Darci Lynne and Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour, she spoke to The Oklahoman about how far she's come since her AGT days.

“Going on AGT, I just really wanted to inspire others to try ventriloquism because it’s such an old art. I wanted other people to try it, and I ended up meeting that goal – because these tours and these kids are living proof of that,” she told the outlet. “I see lots of kids bringing their puppets to the shows. And some of them will come back to meet and greet and I get to meet them, I get to meet their puppets, and they say that I inspired them to do it. So, it’s really awesome to see that."

Back in 2018, Lynne revealed to Parade that she was residing in Oklahoma City at the time. "I still live in Oklahoma City, so I go to public school. My family's keeping me super grounded because getting more and more into this business, I'm still staying true to my roots. It's going pretty good right now," she said.

In the interview, she also opened up about what fans should expect from her performances in the future.

"I decided I want to sing more because that's been my passion since I was 6," she said. "Me, personally, I haven't changed that much. I'm still Darci. The thing that changed the most is I've gotten to do bigger and better things now and so many new opportunities. I'm just like, 'Whoa, what's happening?' It's crazy."

Recently, Lynne wowed us with performances during Season 1 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. There, she sang an original tune titled "Push Our Luck" and did a stunning rendition of "I've Got the Music in Me" by the Kiki Dee Band.