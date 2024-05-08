Sofia Vergara Shields Her Eyes, Calls Mystery Act "Horrific" in New AGT 19 Trailer

Contestants are going for the gold in Season 19 of America's Got Talent with more Golden Buzzers on the line than ever before.

If it didn’t feel real before, Season 19 of America’s Got Talent is officially real now thanks to a new teaser promising some big firsts for the show as well as a first look at the new crop of talent going for more Golden Buzzers than ever before.

How to Watch Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On Wednesday, NBC released the first teaser for AGT Season 19, offering viewers their first taste of what’s in store when the show returns on May 28. The theme this season seems to be "more, more, more!" Perhaps returning judge Howie Mandel says it best:

“Everything that you think there’s no way to top it… This season tops it!” he said.

With that, audiences were treated to all too brief glimpses at the new crop of talent auditioning for the spotlight on the world’s greatest stage. There are dancers, singers, acrobats and a man swallowing a very large pair of scissors for some reason. It was all so much that even returning judge Sofia Vergara needed a break, as her friend Heidi Klum asked how she planed to judge the competition if she had to look away from a particularly scary act.

“I don't know, it’s horrific!” a shaken Vergara joked.

The Judges then promise a slew of Acts that even longtime fans of the show have never seen before, including AGT’s youngest Act ever. It’s no surprise that all the new performers are bringing their A-game to the stage this time around because Season 19 is offering a better chance than ever for these talents to cloak themselves in the glory of the show’s sweetest prize — a Golden Buzzer.

This time around, each Judge will get two Golden Buzzers to give to an auditioning Act that will send them directly to the next round of competition. Adding in host Terry Crews’ one Golden Buzzer and that's a total of nine this season that could go to any one of the death-defying, hard-hitting and swift-moving Acts auditioning for their shot at the America’s Got Talent Season 19 crown.

But who will get these Golden Buzzers? What new performances could there possibly be left to grace the AGT Stage? Will Vergara see any of them while covering her eyes or looking away? Curious fans will simply have to tune in to all the new and exciting things awaiting them when America’s Got Talent returns for Season 19.

