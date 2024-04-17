Her new song, "Love Will Survive," was created for the upcoming Peacock original series to honor Holocaust victims.

Barbra Streisand's Back with New Song for Peacock's The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Everything To Know

Barbra Streisand is back with new material for the first time in six years. The Grammy and Oscar-winning legend recorded a new song, “Love Will Survive,” to serve as the end-title theme for The Tattooist of Auschwitz, the six-episode original series from Peacock and Sky, premiering on May 2. The song will debut internationally on April 25, ahead of the series.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz follows the harrowing life story of Holocaust survivor Lali Sokolov, who was charged with inking ID numbers into prisoners' arms at the notorious Nazi prison camp during World War II. Against all odds, he falls in love with a fellow prisoner as they navigate the horrors of internment together.

For Streisand, the timing was right to release new material — and to honor the victims of the Holocaust.

"Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing 'Love Will Survive' in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago. And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure,” she said in a press release.

This is Streisand’s first-ever song created for a television series and her first new release since her 2018 album, “Walls.” The song was composed by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Emmy-nominee Kara Talve, and Grammy-winner Walter Afanasieff. Streisand's vocals will be accompanied by the London Orchestra conducted by William Ross, with lyrics by Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Charlie Midnight.

Zimmer and Talve also composed the beautiful, sweeping original score for the series, which stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

“Barbra Streisand is one of the most renowned artists in the world, and we are deeply honoured to be working with her. Barbra and her team have crafted the most beautiful song, based on Hans’ and Kara’s main theme for the show, and it sums up the key message of the series - love will survive," executive producer Claire Mundell of Synchronicity Pictures, said in the release.

For the legions of Streisand fans, her long-awaited return is thrilling news. The famously private singer, who is turning 82 this month, released a memoir in 2023, “My Name is Barbra,” in which she opened up about her decades-long career and personal life. Here are some interesting facts about the legendary singer.

Barbra Streisand performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on August 3, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for BSB

How Barbra Streisand met her husband

Streisand and her husband, actor James Brolin, were set up on a blind date at a dinner party in 1996. They tied the knot in 1998 in Streisand’s backyard in Malibu and have been going strong ever since. Each had children from previous marriages, and now they are proud parents and grandparents to a sweet, blended family.

After selling her Art Deco penthouse overlooking Manhattan’s Central Park in 2019, Streisand and Brolin reportedly spend their time at the sprawling cliffside compound in Malibu where they got married a quarter-century ago.

Streisand is one of most decorated artists ever

Streisand has won two Oscars in her career, in addition to amassing 10 Grammys, five Emmys, and four Peabodys. Her first Oscar win was for Best Actress in Funny Girl, a 1968 musical comedy that catapulted the unknown actress to stardom. She took home her second Oscar for her song “Evergreen” from 1977’s A Star Is Born, a groundbreaking win that made her the first woman in history to earn an Academy Award for composing music. She's also one of a handful of artists to complete the famed EGOT, winning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Barbra Streisand has cloned dogs

After the loss of her beloved dog Sammie in 2017, a breeder cloned her, and now two of her dogs share Sammie’s cells. “It’s fascinating to see certain traits that remind me of Sammie, yet each of these beloved creatures is a unique being. You can clone the look of a dog but you can’t clone the soul,” she wrote in her memoir.

Streisand has performed several times with her son

Barbra’s son Jason Gould, 57, whom she shares with ex-husband Elliot Gould, followed in his mother’s footsteps — including a penchant for privacy. You may remember Gould from 1991’s Prince of Tides, in which he co-starred with his famous mom. In addition to acting chops, Gould joined Streisand on tour in 2012 to sing a duet, "How Deep is the Ocean," and continued his musical career with the release of an album, “Dangerous Man,” in 2017.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, executive produced by Claire Mundell, Adrian Burns and Mark Young (Synchronicity Films), and Serena Thompson (Sky Studios), and is directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer. It premieres on Peacock May 2.