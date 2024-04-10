The Tattooist of Auschwitz Trailer Brings the Bestselling Book to Life

The new Peacock original series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, is a true love story set in one of the worst places in history.

Peacock is offering yet another look at its upcoming drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz by way of a new trailer and images from the teasing limited original series.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name that captivated readers worldwide, the series stars Emmy Award nominee Melanie Lynskey, Academy Award nominee Harvey Keitel as well as Jonas Nay, Jonah Hauer-King and Anna Próchniak and boasts a score by acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve. It tells the real-life love story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, who met during the most dire circumstances in human existence, their captivity in the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942. In the book, author Heather Morris (Lynskey) catches up with Lali 60 years after he met Gita and he tells her their entire harrowing story of survival and romance.

Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris in The Tattoist Of Auschwitz. Photo: Martin Mlaka/Sky UK

The new trailer sees a young Lali (Hauer-King) becoming the camp’s tätowierer (tattooists), charged with inking identification numbers on his fellow prisoners. That’s where he meets Gita (Próchniak) and they embark on a tale of courage and love under the constant guard of hateful Nazi SS officers like Baretzki (Nay). The entire story in the Peacock original series, which debuts all six episodes on May 2, unfolds in flashback as an older Lali (Keitel) recounts his story to Morris and battles the remaining inner demons he still faces.

Anna Próchniak as Gita Furman in The Tattoist Of Auschwitz. Photo: Martin Mlaka/Sky UK

Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov in The Tattoist Of Auschwitz. Photo: Martin Mlaka/Sky UK

“We began developing this story five years ago and I was struck by how the book became a bestseller during a time when awareness of the Holocaust was in decline,” said executive producer Claire Mundell in a press release. “Our series tells one man’s story and experience of Auschwitz and how he found love in the darkest of places. It is a story that is as important today as it ever was.”

Director and co-executive producer Tali Shalom-Exer added: “Claire and I talked about what a huge challenge it was going to be to make viewers believe in a love story that existed in this dark place and time. This was the task that I as director, Claire, Jacquelin and our team took upon ourselves, and I pray that we will be able to make viewers around the world believe in the wonderful love story of Lali and Gita.”

Jonas Nay as Nazi Officer Stefan Baretzki in The Tattoist Of Auschwitz. Photo: Martin Mlaka/Sky UK

Anna Próchniak as Gita Furman in The Tattoist Of Auschwitz. Photo: Martin Mlaka/Sky UK

The new trailer and images offer a glimpse at the dramatic series and the utter horrors that prisoners at Auschwitz faced while interspersing it with the brief moments of hope that Gita and Lali's romance provided them, motivating them to continue to survive in otherwise hopeless circumstances.

Catch all episodes of The Tattooist of Auschwitz on Peacock starting on May 2, 2024.