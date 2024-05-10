Susan Boyle Astounds Singing "My Heart Will Go On” a Cappella on Live TV

Susan Boyle doesn't need a backup track to sound like an angel.

In 2009, shortly after her Britain's Got Talent Audition went viral, Boyle appeared on CNN's Larry King Live to show off her vocal talents yet again. During her appearance, she sang a stunning, a cappella rendition of "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion, clearly impressing Piers Morgan, who was featured in Boyle's CNN interview segment.

What to know about "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion

Written by James Horner and famously recorded by Dion as the theme song for the hit 1997 film Titanic, "My Heat Will Go On" reached the number-one position on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart and was the best-selling single of 1998 (per MTV). The song also went on to win Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

In an interview with Billboard, Horner described the experience of listening to Dion record the song. “It was just electrifying. She was singing like her life depended on it,” he said.

Fun fact: the vocals to "My Heart Will Go On" were recorded in one take.

"My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion lyrics

Every night in my dreams

I see you, I feel you

That is how I know you go on

Far across the distance

And spaces between us

You have come to show you go on

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on

Once more, you open the door

And you're here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

Love can touch us one time

And last for a lifetime

And never let go 'til we're gone

Love was when I loved you

One true time I'd hold to

In my life, we'll always go on

Near, far, wherever you are

I believe that the heart does go on (why does the heart go on?)

Once more, you open the door

And you're here in my heart

And my heart will go on and on

You're here, there's nothing I fear

And I know that my heart will go on

We'll stay forever this way

You are safe in my heart and

My heart will go on and on