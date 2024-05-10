Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Susan Boyle Astounds Singing "My Heart Will Go On” a Cappella on Live TV
The Britain's Got Talent Season 3 runner-up absolutely proved her raw talent.
Susan Boyle doesn't need a backup track to sound like an angel.
In 2009, shortly after her Britain's Got Talent Audition went viral, Boyle appeared on CNN's Larry King Live to show off her vocal talents yet again. During her appearance, she sang a stunning, a cappella rendition of "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion, clearly impressing Piers Morgan, who was featured in Boyle's CNN interview segment.
What to know about "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion
Written by James Horner and famously recorded by Dion as the theme song for the hit 1997 film Titanic, "My Heat Will Go On" reached the number-one position on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart and was the best-selling single of 1998 (per MTV). The song also went on to win Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
In an interview with Billboard, Horner described the experience of listening to Dion record the song. “It was just electrifying. She was singing like her life depended on it,” he said.
Fun fact: the vocals to "My Heart Will Go On" were recorded in one take.
"My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion lyrics
