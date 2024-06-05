Darci Lynne's Harmonies on This Chris Stapleton Cover Are Hypnotizing

Let's be honest: It's mesmerizing every time she covers any song.

When Darci Lynne isn't mesmerizing viewers with out-of-this-world ventriloquist vocal performances on America's Got Talent, she's taking things old-school on social media with some good, old-fashioned acoustic covers.

Darci Lynne tries her hand at Chris Stapleton's "Broken Halos"

On June 4, Lynne shared an impressive video featuring her and her friend Brooke performing the Chris Stapleton hit "Broken Halos." We'll be honest: Every time we come across a video of Lynne doing anything, we walk away impressed. This cover is no exception, as the two women expertly harmonize to a level that is, quite frankly, hypnotizing!

Watch their performance here.

Darci Lynne Farmer attends The Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California; Chris Stapleton poses as Audemars Piguet hosts a special evening with John Mayer to Celebrate latest collaboration at a private residence on April 16, 2024 in Bel Air, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet

The AGT alum showed off her country singing abilities once again here, adding a refreshing, soulful flair that makes "Broken Halos" even more captivating.

This isn't the first time Lynne put her own spin on this particular song — she crushed a stripped-down version back in 2023!

"Broken Halos" was a critical and commercial success upon release

Released in 2017 as part of his From A Room: Volume 1 album, "Broken Halos" was a smash hit for Stapleton in almost every way, winning the award for Best Country Song at the 2018 Grammy Awards and two pieces of hardware from the 2018 Country Music Association Awards: Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Stapleton originally wrote the song as a memorial for a close friend who had passed away too young, and fans and critics alike call the genre-busting track inspiring. We'd be hard-pressed to disagree — the powerful, simple lyrics combined with Stapleton's trademark vocals make it extremely resonating.

After the smash success of the single "Tennessee Whiskey" that topped charts worldwide, Stapleton proved he could produce another hit in the form of "Broken Halos" — and we're glad that Lynne made it her own in the above video.

