Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Darci Lynne's Harmonies on This Chris Stapleton Cover Are Hypnotizing
Let's be honest: It's mesmerizing every time she covers any song.
When Darci Lynne isn't mesmerizing viewers with out-of-this-world ventriloquist vocal performances on America's Got Talent, she's taking things old-school on social media with some good, old-fashioned acoustic covers.
Darci Lynne tries her hand at Chris Stapleton's "Broken Halos"
On June 4, Lynne shared an impressive video featuring her and her friend Brooke performing the Chris Stapleton hit "Broken Halos." We'll be honest: Every time we come across a video of Lynne doing anything, we walk away impressed. This cover is no exception, as the two women expertly harmonize to a level that is, quite frankly, hypnotizing!
The AGT alum showed off her country singing abilities once again here, adding a refreshing, soulful flair that makes "Broken Halos" even more captivating.
RELATED: Darci Lynne Is a Total Revelation Belting Elvis' "Can't Help Falling in Love"
This isn't the first time Lynne put her own spin on this particular song — she crushed a stripped-down version back in 2023!
"Broken Halos" was a critical and commercial success upon release
Released in 2017 as part of his From A Room: Volume 1 album, "Broken Halos" was a smash hit for Stapleton in almost every way, winning the award for Best Country Song at the 2018 Grammy Awards and two pieces of hardware from the 2018 Country Music Association Awards: Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
RELATED: Darci Lynne's A Cappella Cover of Etta James' "At Last" Is Earth-Shattering
Stapleton originally wrote the song as a memorial for a close friend who had passed away too young, and fans and critics alike call the genre-busting track inspiring. We'd be hard-pressed to disagree — the powerful, simple lyrics combined with Stapleton's trademark vocals make it extremely resonating.
After the smash success of the single "Tennessee Whiskey" that topped charts worldwide, Stapleton proved he could produce another hit in the form of "Broken Halos" — and we're glad that Lynne made it her own in the above video.
"Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton lyrics
Seen my share of
Broken halos
Folded wings that used to fly
They've all gone
Wherever they go
Broken halos that used to shine
Angels come down
From the heavens
Just to help us on our way
Come to teach us
Then they leave us
And they find some other soul to save
Seen my share of
Broken halos
Folded wings that used to fly
They've all gone
Wherever they go
Broken halos that used to shine
Broken halos that used to shine
Don't go looking
For the reasons
Don't go asking
Jesus why?
We're not meant to know the answers
They belong to the by and by
They belong to the by and by
Seen my share of
Broken halos
Folded wings that used to fly
They've all gone
Wherever they go
Broken halos that used to shine
Broken halos that used to shine
Broken halos that used to shine
Broken halos that used to shine