Darci Lynne Nailed the Hardest Riff on Beyoncé's "Halo"—Totally A Cappella

America's Got Talent alum Darci Lynne can sing just about anything. Whether that's Etta James or The Beatles, Lynne can use her multi-octave range to wow any audience. And get this: She can do this with her mouth closed, too. For the unfamiliar, Lynne got her start on AGT as a singing ventriloquist, and she can sing literal opera without moving her lips. It's incredible.

Darci Lynne nailed a difficult riff on Beyoncé's "Halo"

Also incredible: Her take on Beyoncé's hit 2008 song "Halo," which she recently shared to social media. She and her iconic puppet Petunia filmed a cheeky competition to figure out who could sing famously-hard riffs better. When it came time to try Beyoncé's "Halo" riff where she sings, "Hit me like a ray of sun, burnin' through my darkest night," both Lynne and Petunia nailed it.

But Lynne, always the humble queen, couldn't help but say, "That is so hard!" after her performance. If it was difficult, though, she definitely didn't show it. Lynne's voice sounded as incredible as always.

Darci Lynne performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

