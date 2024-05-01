Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Darci Lynne's Billie Holiday Cover of "I'll Be Seeing You" Will Take You Back in Time
The America's Got Talent winner sang an emotional rendition of the jazz standard.
Darci Lynne did one of the jazz greats justice yet again.
On April 30, the America's Got Talent Season 12 winner sang a breathtaking cover of Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You." During her version, she sang with a vulnerable cadence that resembles Holiday's, and it'll transport you back in time. And of course, her vibrato was on-point.
"If you asked me my favorite song of all time, it’s this. Billie never fails😭," Lynne captioned the post.
Listen to her stunning rendition later down in this article.
Lynne also channeled Billie Holiday back in February when she sang a mesmerizing cover of the jazz standard "Summertime," which was also her original AGT audition song. Listen to it here.
What to know about "I'll Be Seeing You" by Billie Holiday
A popular jazz standard originally written in 1938, "I'll Be Seeing You" is most commonly associated with Billie Holiday's version. According to Paste, the lyrics are symbolic of soldiers going off to World War II.
Far Out Magazine wrote that while Holiday's version did not achieve commercial success upon its original recording, the track is now considered one of her signature songs.
"Perhaps that is the reason why Holiday’s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ has become the definitive version of the song; you can tell she means it. The heartbreak, the melancholy, the desperation of that song could only be encapsulated by the hauntingly beautiful vocals of Holiday," the outlet wrote of Holiday's version.
"I'll Be Seeing You" has also been covered by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Norah Jones, Bing Crosby, Cat Power, Eric Clapton, and more.
The lyrics to "I'll Be Seeing You" by Billie Holiday
I'll be seeing you
In all the old familiar places
That this heart of mine embraces
All day through
In that small cafe
The park across the way
The children's carousel
The chestnut trees
The wishing well
I'll be seeing you
In every lovely summer's day
In everything that's light and gay
I'll always think of you that way
I'll find you in the morning sun
And when the night is new
I'll be looking at the moon
But I'll be seeing you
I'll be seeing you
In every lovely summer's day
In everything that's light and gay
I'll always think of you that way
I'll find you in the morning sun
And when the night is new
I'll be looking at the moon
But I'll be seeing you