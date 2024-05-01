The America's Got Talent winner sang an emotional rendition of the jazz standard.

Darci Lynne's Billie Holiday Cover of "I'll Be Seeing You" Will Take You Back in Time

Darci Lynne did one of the jazz greats justice yet again.

How to Watch Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On April 30, the America's Got Talent Season 12 winner sang a breathtaking cover of Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You." During her version, she sang with a vulnerable cadence that resembles Holiday's, and it'll transport you back in time. And of course, her vibrato was on-point.

"If you asked me my favorite song of all time, it’s this. Billie never fails😭," Lynne captioned the post.

Listen to her stunning rendition later down in this article.

Lynne also channeled Billie Holiday back in February when she sang a mesmerizing cover of the jazz standard "Summertime," which was also her original AGT audition song. Listen to it here.

RELATED: Darci Lynne's Cover of "Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton Is Ultra Touching

What to know about "I'll Be Seeing You" by Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday performs at the Newport Jaszz festival on July 6, 1957 in Newport, Rhode Island; Darci Lynne at the 31st Annual Movieguide Awards Gala held at The Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bill Spilka/Getty Images; River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

A popular jazz standard originally written in 1938, "I'll Be Seeing You" is most commonly associated with Billie Holiday's version. According to Paste, the lyrics are symbolic of soldiers going off to World War II.

Far Out Magazine wrote that while Holiday's version did not achieve commercial success upon its original recording, the track is now considered one of her signature songs.

"Perhaps that is the reason why Holiday’s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ has become the definitive version of the song; you can tell she means it. The heartbreak, the melancholy, the desperation of that song could only be encapsulated by the hauntingly beautiful vocals of Holiday," the outlet wrote of Holiday's version.

"I'll Be Seeing You" has also been covered by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Norah Jones, Bing Crosby, Cat Power, Eric Clapton, and more.

RELATED: Darci Lynne's a Cappella Cover of Taylor Swift's "Lover" Proves She's a Vocal Powerhouse

The lyrics to "I'll Be Seeing You" by Billie Holiday

I'll be seeing you

In all the old familiar places

That this heart of mine embraces

All day through

In that small cafe

The park across the way

The children's carousel

The chestnut trees

The wishing well

I'll be seeing you

In every lovely summer's day

In everything that's light and gay

I'll always think of you that way

I'll find you in the morning sun

And when the night is new

I'll be looking at the moon

But I'll be seeing you

I'll be seeing you

In every lovely summer's day

In everything that's light and gay

I'll always think of you that way

I'll find you in the morning sun

And when the night is new

I'll be looking at the moon

But I'll be seeing you