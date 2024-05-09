Darci Lynne Leaves Fans Gobsmacked After Perfectly Singing Opera in Italian

Oh, and did we mention she did this with her mouth closed?

Darci Lynne can do it all!

When the America's Got Talent Season 12 winner returned to the AGT stage during the Season 1 finale of AGT: The Champions in 2020, she left audiences in awe...again! How? She used her signature ventriloquism act to sing a jaw-dropping rendition of the Italian opera tune "O Mio Babbino Caro"—with her mouth totally closed, of course.

"Oh my carrots. Look at all these people! Hey, all of you up there! Can you hear me?" Lynne's "lucky charm" puppet Petunia said before making an impressive echoing sound.

"That's amazing," Judge Simon Cowell approved.

Lynne and Petunia then launched into the most angelic rendition of the song, nailing every single high operatic note.

Naturally, they both got a standing ovation from all four judges.

Cowell described it as Lynne's "best-ever performance" in the AGT universe. "It's hard enough at your age to sing opera, but you're doing it through a rabbit," he said.

"Your delivery and your confidence; you are self-taught and you worked so hard to get this far. You deserve everything and much, much more," Mel B. gushed.

"It was truly amazing, because we didn't know you sing opera. You've gone through a whole season of AGT, and you still surprise," Howie Mandel said.

Darci Lynne performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Darci Lynne's on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

Lynne showed off her versatility yet again when she competed on the first season of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League in 2024.

There, she first did a show-stopping rendition of the tune “I’ve Got the Music in Me” by the Kiki Dee Band. However, while the Judges were impressed as always by Lynne's vocal abilities, they had mixed reactions about Lynne attempting to separate herself from her unique ventriloquist talents.

But Lynne chose to follow her heart and make a new name for herself. For her next performance, Lynne left her signature puppets behind and took a risk by singing an amazing original single called "Push Our Luck."

“This is just something I feel like I have to do, in my heart,” Lynne told judge Heidi Klum of her choice to step away from her beloved ventriloquist image and focus on her musical talents.

“There is a risk,” Klum responded. “Now you fall into the category of all the singers, so the pressure, I feel like, is extra.”

While the performance didn't send Lynne to the next round, she certainly made a positive impression with her creative range!