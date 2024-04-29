Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Darci Lynne Is a Total Revelation Belting Elvis' "Can't Help Falling in Love"
The America's Got Talent Season 12 winner did the King justice yet again.
Back in 2021, America's Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne sang an Elvis Presley classic in her own special way.
During her cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love," Lynne pulled off her vocal flips and runs with perfect control. She also effortlessly played with a billiards stick while singing, making the whole thing look easy.
Check out her mesmerizing version of the song in this video (around the 1:15 mark).
Lynne showed off her Elvis Presley range when she sang his uptempo tune "Trouble" on two separate occasions. We first heard her singing it back in September 2023, as she said she was inspired by Austin Butler's performance in the 2022 biopic Elvis. There, she sang a cappella in her kitchen, and the acoustics were on point.
Then, to celebrate what would have been Presley's 89th birthday on January 8, Lynne pulled off another edgy version of "Trouble." This time, she sang with pure energy as her voice soared through the chorus. In a fun twist, we see her mom coming up the stairs and giving a wave to the camera.
About "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley
One of Presley's most recognizable songs to date, "Can't Help Falling in Love" was originally released as a track from the 1961 musical-romance film Blue Hawaii, where Presley played the lead character, Chad Gates. In 2004, Rolling Stone placed it at the number-403 position on its "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list.
The song has been commonly covered by Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, UB40, Andrea Bocelli, Haley Reinhart, Zayn Malik, and more.
"Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley lyrics
