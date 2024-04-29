Darci Lynne Is a Total Revelation Belting Elvis' "Can't Help Falling in Love"

The America's Got Talent Season 12 winner did the King justice yet again.

Back in 2021, America's Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne sang an Elvis Presley classic in her own special way.

During her cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love," Lynne pulled off her vocal flips and runs with perfect control. She also effortlessly played with a billiards stick while singing, making the whole thing look easy.

Check out her mesmerizing version of the song in this video (around the 1:15 mark).

Lynne showed off her Elvis Presley range when she sang his uptempo tune "Trouble" on two separate occasions. We first heard her singing it back in September 2023, as she said she was inspired by Austin Butler's performance in the 2022 biopic Elvis. There, she sang a cappella in her kitchen, and the acoustics were on point.

Then, to celebrate what would have been Presley's 89th birthday on January 8, Lynne pulled off another edgy version of "Trouble." This time, she sang with pure energy as her voice soared through the chorus. In a fun twist, we see her mom coming up the stairs and giving a wave to the camera.

A portrait of Elvis Presley wearing a purple shirt circa 1956; Darci Lynne Farmer attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Archive Photos/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

About "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley

One of Presley's most recognizable songs to date, "Can't Help Falling in Love" was originally released as a track from the 1961 musical-romance film Blue Hawaii, where Presley played the lead character, Chad Gates. In 2004, Rolling Stone placed it at the number-403 position on its "500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list.

The song has been commonly covered by Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, UB40, Andrea Bocelli, Haley Reinhart, Zayn Malik, and more.

"Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley lyrics

Wise men say

Only fools, only fools rush in

Oh, but I, but I, I can't help falling in love with you

Shall I stay?

Would it be, would it be a sin?

If I can't help falling in love with you

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things, you know, are meant to be

Take my hand

Take my whole life too

For I can"t help falling in love with you

For I can"t help falling in love with you

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Take my hand

Take my whole life, too

For I can't help falling in love with you

For I can't help falling in love with you