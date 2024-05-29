Darci Lynne's A Cappella Cover of Etta James' "At Last" Is Earth-Shattering

The AGT alum never ceases to amaze with her many music covers.

For longtime fans of Darci Lynne, what you are about to watch is just another example of her unreal talent.

For people unfamiliar with Lynne's work and past performances on America's Got Talent, well, prepare to pick your jaw up from off the floor. You've been warned. The winner of Season 12 is unlike any performer you've ever seen.

Darci Lynne covers "At Last" by Etta James

Lynne is a vocalist with a range that can easily compete with the very best of the participants of The Voice — but what sets her apart from other singers is her act. She's a ventriloquist. In a performance that must be seen to be believed, Lynne took to social media earlier in May to undertake a singing challenge between herself and her puppet friend, Petunia, singing the Etta James classic "At Last."

As far as we're concerned, both performances (by human and puppet alike) were incredible, and the only true "winner" is anyone who has watched this YouTube video. As we've reported before, Lynne calls the late Etta James one of her inspirations, and she isn't shy about covering some of her most-revered songs.

(For what it's worth, this is exactly the type of out-of-the-box performance that happens on every episode of AGT. If you're not tuning in every week on NBC to experience some of the most unbelievable talents in the world, what are you waiting for?)

"At Last" by Etta James is as iconic as they come

Released in 1960 as a single off her debut album, At Last!, the song made James a household name and propelled her to new heights in the music industry. Although it wasn't an immediate mainstream hit (it barely cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in its day), it's become more popular over time, frequently played at weddings and performed regularly by artists like Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, and Celine Dion.

Interestingly, the Etta James version of "At Last" is actually a re-arranged version of a 1941 hit of the same name. Mack Gordon and Harry Warren are credited for writing the original song for the musical film Sun Valley Serenade. It was performed in the movie by Glenn Miller.

Regardless of its origins, "At Last" has become a timeless classic that takes vocalists to their limits due to its difficulty — especially if you're a ventriloquist.

"At Last" by Etta James

