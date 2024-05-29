Sofía Vergara recently added a new canine to her family, and her America's Got Talent co-Judge Simon Cowell, forever a dog lover, can't get enough of her. And once you see the little pup, you won't be able to either.

Simon Couple loves Sofía Vergara's puppy, Amore

During a break between Acts in the AGT Season 19 premiere, Vergara held up her phone at the Judge table, seemingly watching a pet cam. "Are we looking in on puppies?" asked Heidi Klum. "Oh, is that your little dog?" asked Cowell, adding, "That is the cutest dog." Vergara agreed, saying that when she first saw the pup, a girl chihuahua named Amore, she thought she was a stuffed animal.

Cowell fell even harder for little Amore when he met her in person some time later, as he posted pictures of himself cradling the puppy to Instagram captioned, "I've just fallen in love." Same, Simon.

Everyone who meets Amore falls in love! If you take a look at her posing adorably atop a mountain of flowers, you'll see exactly why.

It was an apt time to talk about dogs, as the Judges were about to welcome a basset hound Act to the stage, with owner Amy leading dog Daisy May through a short obstacle course.

The Judges agreed that it wasn't quite impressive enough to merit a spot in the next round of competition, but obviously, Cowell was just delighted to see a dog, making kissing noises into the microphone.

"I'm talking to the dog," he explained when asked what he was doing. Backstage, he told Daisy May what a pretty girl she was.

Simon Cowell has a new puppy, too

She's a bit bigger than Amore, but she's just as lovable. The Cowell family adopted their German Shepherd, Pebbles, at the beginning of the year, and you can see Cowell's son, Eric, cuddling with the pet here.

"Absolutely beautiful ❤️❤️" Fellow AGT Judge Klum wrote on the post.

In 2015, Cowell told Glamour how much having dogs in his life means to him. "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life. Squiddly, Diddly, and, now, Freddie, are hugely important members of my family — and even the thought of any dog being mistreated sickens me," he said.