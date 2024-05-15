Sofia Vergara's Super Tiny Chihuahua Cutely Fell Asleep on Her Neck (PIC)

On May 14, America's Got Talent Judge Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to show how her new super-tiny chihuahua puppy, Amore, fell asleep on her neck. Awww!

Sofia Vergara's puppy took a nap — on her neck

Cuteness alert: It really doesn't get any more sweet than this. See for yourself in the photo further down this article.

From the looks of it, Vergara doesn't seem to mind at all. In fact, we'd say this is the best puppy-sleeping-on-their-human's-neck photo we've ever seen. As fans of Vergara and her chihuahua already know, this nap time selfie is just the latest in a series of adorable moments from Amore. Exhibit A: The pup recently was atop a mountain of flowers for the ultimate photo op. Amore is clearly just as comfortable in front of the camera as Vergara!

Sofia Vergara recovers from knee surgery as AGT Season 19 approaches

Sofía Vergara attends the 'Griselda' premiere at Callao Cinema on January 09, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

Season 19 will mark Vergara's fifth as an AGT Judge, and fans across the United States are already counting down the days until the season premiere on May 28. It's set to be another jaw-dropping chapter full of memorable and shocking moments that have become the show's hallmark.

However, Vergara has had more pressing matters lately — she's been recovering from knee surgery. Although details are scarce, fans recently caught a glimpse on social media of Vergara post-surgery being attended to by Amore (of course) and a friend.

Sending Vergara all the good vibes for a smooth recovery this summer as AGT kicks off and the Live Shows begin in August. Between now and August is three months, which is a sizable chunk of time for Vergara to rest, regroup, and no doubt be ready to rock for Season 19's final episodes, where fans begin voting for their favorite Acts. We wonder who will have Amore's vote.