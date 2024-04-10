Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo & Her Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Are Adorable New Friends (PIC)

Conan O’Brien on Prince Lying to Him, Interviewing Obama and "Conan O’Brien Must Go"

Warning: cuteness overload incoming. The Vergara family are longtime dog lovers. America's Got Talent Judge Sofía Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, is a pet product entrepreneur, inspired by his beloved Chihuahua, Baguette. And now, Vergara herself has a puppy, and it's almost too tiny to bear! Check it out below.

Manolo Vergara hangs with his mom's new puppy

In a short video posted to his Instagram, Manolo Vergara sits with the black and white puppy on his lap, who's settled on a little baby blanket. He set the video to the song "That's Amore," and the meaning is clear: Manolo is in love.

"Baguette’s going to be pissed!" commented one fan. Another added that the new pooch is named Ramona, though this has not been confirmed. One thing that is certain: too cute!

Even Simon Cowell loves Sofía's puppy

"Almost done with @agt auditions!❤️💫. Its going to be another crazy season!" Vergara promised on Instagram, posting a selfie and then, if you click to the second slide, a picture in which she perches her little pooch on her shoulder.

Her co-Judge, Simon Cowell, is also a fan.

''I’ve just fallen in love,'' Cowell captioned a post of himself holding the new addition to the Vergara family. Seeing the dog in Cowell's arms emphasizes just how small it is.

Cowell also revealed in October 2023 that he and his future step-son had recently watched Beverly Hills Chihuahua together, so they're definitely a pro-Chihuahua family! Baguette for the next sequel?

Vergara isn't the only one who adopted a new friend in 2024. At the start of the year, Cowell introduced the world to his new girl Pebbles, who looks to be a German Shepherd. Even as a baby, Pebbles is bigger than Vergara's dog will ever be, but just as cute.

In 2015, Cowell opened up about how much joy his dogs had brought him, telling Glamour, "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life. [Dogs] Squiddly, Diddly, and, now, Freddie, are hugely important members of my family—and even the thought of any dog being mistreated sickens me...No dog should be treated in such a way. After all they are man's (and woman's) best friend."