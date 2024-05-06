Heidi and Leni Klum Have the Same Smiles in Twinning Mother-Daughter Birthday Selfie

The America's Got Talent Judge and her oldest daughter went all out in NYC for the birthday celebration.

May 4 marked the 20th birthday of Heidi Klum's mini-me daughter Leni, and to celebrate the occasion, the mother-daughter duo hit the town in New York City.

How to Watch Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The next day, Heidi took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie of herself and Leni giving big, radiant smiles. In another post, we catch a glimpse of Leni blowing out candles on a birthday cake. Heidi's husband, Tom Kaulitz, also makes an appearance before the group dances to Heidi's version of "Sunglasses at Night."

Happy birthday, Leni!

RELATED: Heidi Klum Had a Mother-Daughter Lunch with 19-Year-Old Leni After a Red Eye Flight

For Leni's birthday last year, Klum shared a picture of the two models looking up to the camera and make playful kissy faces.

"Happy 19th Birthday," Heidi captioned the post, tagging her daughter and adding a bunch of heart emojis.

What to know about Heidi Klum's oldest daughter, Leni Klum

Leni took after her mother when she decided to step into the modeling world herself.

"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,' jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup Artist would bring," Leni told People.

It didn't take long for Leni to find success in the industry. At the age of 16, she was photographed with Klum for the cover of Vogue Germany. In an interview with People, Leni opened up about how the experience was a dream come true for her.

"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,' jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup Artist would bring," she told the outlet. "That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day. I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited."

RELATED: Heidi Klum Shared a Pic of Herself at Her Daughter Leni's Age and, Wow, They're Twins

Nowadays, Leni is having a blast in The Big Apple, studying interior design. In an interview with Talent Recap, her mother opened up about how she is adjusting to her daughter's adventure.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios awards season celebration at Bar Marmont on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"New York is kind of our home away from home. We’ve always been in New York filming and shooting and my daughter knows New York very well, so it’s not like going to a new place she’s never been before. So, I think she’ll do OK with the city," she said.