The funny ad aired when Vergara was getting her start as a model.

Sofia Vergara Is Just 17 Years Old in Her First-Ever Commercial for Pepsi (VIDEO)

One of Sofia Vergara's first gigs behind the screen was a fun collaboration with an ultra popular beverage brand.

In 1989, back when Vergara was 17 years old, she filmed a funny commercial with Pepsi in her home country of Colombia. In the ad, Vergara lounges on a beach before spotting a bottle of Pepsi and trots across the hot sand amongst a sea of onlookers to retrieve to refreshing soda.

Vergara showed fans the throwback clip in 2021. "#tbt How it all began. Santa Marta, Colombia. The 80’s," she captioned the Instagram post.

Sofia Vergara's acting and professional career after the Pepsi commercial

Fast forward to 2024, and Vergara has made quite the name for herself. Not only is she a beloved Judge on America's Got Talent, she has also showed her business savvy side by teaming up with Walmart for a swimsuit collection. On March 12, she shared stunning photos of herself rocking a green one-piece. In the photos, she poses with grace in front of some palm trees with her sun-kissed hair down in beach-y waves.

''After months of testing samples and styles, I could not be happier to share my new swim collection at @walmart is officially live!😍 Just in time for spring break😘,'' she wrote in the caption.

Sofia Vergara at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 15, 2024. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Interestingly enough, Vergara almost didn't become an actress at all. Instead, she nearly dedicated her career to the dental field. She told Harry Connick on his now-defunct talk show that she once dreamed of going to medical school, but decided against it due to the years of commitment.

“[Dentistry was] the next best thing for me at the time,” she said. “So I went to dental school but I didn’t finish. I went for two years.”

However, things ended up working out rather well for Vergara, as she eventually moved to Los Angeles, and seven years later, landed her breakthrough role as Gloria in Modern Family.

"I did many auditions, they told me no," Vergara told Kevin Hart in 2023. "The moment I did Modern Family was like the first week... that was it."

As for her personal life, Vergara has a lookalike 32-year-old son named Manolo. "Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding," she told People in 2016 of their relationship. "I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."