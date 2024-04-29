Howie Mandel's 3-Month-Old Granddaughter Has Preciously Mastered Side-Eye (PIC)

Busy Philipps on Girls5eva and Sending Her Daughter to Boarding School in Sweden

It looks like Howie Mandel's new baby granddaughter is taking after his cheeky side already.

On April 16, the America's Got Talent Judge posted an Instagram snapshot of his longtime wife, Terry Mandel, cradling the new addition to their family. In the pic, Terry overlooks a seaside while the 3-month-old baby adorably gives the camera a side-eye look.

We first caught a glimpse of the baby's big brown eyes when Mandel posted a photo of her wearing a onesie on April 14.

"Newest family member #baby #girl," Mandel captioned a photo on Instagram.

Mandel first introduced fans to the baby via social media on January 25. He shared a loving closeup of the newborn wearing a little white beanie. "My new beautiful granddaughter," he wrote in a caption while ''Isn't She Lovely'' by Stevie Wonder played over the clip.

AGT Host Terry Crews wrote "Congratulations Howie!!!!❤️❤️🔥🔥," and Password's Keke Palmer commented, "😍😍😍" in support.

A month later, Mandel shared a touching moment of wife Terry holding the baby and grinning while ''All You Need Is Love'' by The Beatles played.

''Nona and noa,'' Mandel wrote on the clip.

Howie Mandel's third time as a grandpa

While we don't know the name of the newborn baby girl just yet, we know that her mother is Riley Ehrlich, Mandel's 31-year-old daughter. Mandel also has two other grandchildren, Abbey and Axel, whose mother is Jackelyn Shultz, 39.

When Mandel was on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, he announced the wonderful news that he was going to be a grandpa again, as Ehrlich was pregnant at the time. "Grandchildren, had I known it was this good and this much fun, I would've done that first," Mandel said to Hudson. "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy, this love that I can't get enough of. And then to be able to give it back when it starts to smell."

