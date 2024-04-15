Howie Mandel's 3-Month-Old Granddaughter Has the Biggest Eyes in Precious Photo

Busy Philipps on Girls5eva and Sending Her Daughter to Boarding School in Sweden

The America's Got Talent Judge clearly adores his third grandchild.

Howie Mandel is loving his life as a third-time grandpa.

On April 14, the America's Got Talent Judge shared the most adorable snapshot of his newborn granddaughter. In the picture, the baby laid on the floor in a fuzzy onesie, and looked at the camera curiously with her big brown eyes. How cute!

"Newest family member #baby #girl" Mandel captioned the post.

See the special moment later down in this article.

Howie Mandel as a third-time grandfather

The unnamed newborn's mother is Riley Ehrlich, Mandel's 31-year-old daughter. Mandel also has two other grandchildren, Abbey and Axel, whose mother is Jackelyn Shultz, 39.

When Mandel was on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, he announced the wonderful news that he was going to be a grandpa again, as Riley was pregnant at the time. "Grandchildren, had I known it was this good and this much fun, I would've done that first," Mandel said to Hudson. "To have a child, to have a baby, to have this bundle of joy, this love that I can't get enough of. And then to be able to give it back when it starts to smell."

Then, a picture of Abbey and Axel popped up onscreen, "That's my little girl and my little guy. That's the joy of my life. That's all that matters in my life, are those two," he said.

"The beauty is, when you have babies, they think you're a superhero. You're the greatest thing in the world. And then a switch goes off at a certain age where you're just dumber than a rock. Not cool at all. I thought I would be a cool dad, they just... no," Mandel added.

On January 25, Mandel shared a loving picture of the newborn baby girl. "My new beautiful granddaughter," he wrote in the caption, while ''Isn't She Lovely'' by Stevie Wonder played over the clip.

AGT host Terry Crews wrote "Congratulations Howie!!!!❤️❤️🔥🔥," and Password's Keke Palmer commented, "😍😍😍." in support.

A month later, he shared a touching moment of his wife, Terry Mandel, cradling the baby and grinning while ''All You Need is Love'' by The Beatles played.

''Nona and noa,'' Mandel wrote on the clip.

Mandel spent quality bonding time with Abbey this March when he posted a fun Instagram video of her putting chia seeds on his head.

''I'm gonna have full growth in 1-2 weeks, is that correct?'' Mandel asked Abbey.

"No,'' she quipped.

''Well we'll see, it's gonna be great,'' Mandel said with a chuckle. A creative choice, indeed!