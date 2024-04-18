Sofía Vergara's Chihuahua Puppy Looks So Small Perched on a Mountain of Flowers

America's Got Talent Judge Sofía Vergara's latest adoption, a tiny Chihuahua puppy, is stealing the show — even from its superstar actress mom. The little pooch is taking excellent care of Vergara as she recovers from major knee surgery, and the pictures she posted are practically magical enough to heal an injury on their own.

Sofía Vergara's puppy perched on a mountain of flowers

"Healing time with my ❤️❤️❤️," Vergara wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her puppy overseeing dozens of flowers from well-wishers. In the second and third pictures, friends join the Modern Family star and her doggy at home during her convalescence. For a sickbed, that couch looks pretty comfy.

Clearly, Vergara is passing the post-surgery time by taking and uploading pet pics, as would anyone. In another post, the black and white cutie lounges on a little dog bed with a pink string tied around its neck, which also secures a small bell. With a dog this small — and a house as large as Vergara's — it makes sense to want a way to keep track of where the heck the puppy ran off to.

"Amore!❤️❤️❤️," Vergara captioned the pics. The feeling is mutual.

The little pal even has a fan in fellow Judge Simon Cowell, who uploaded his own pics cuddling the new adoptee. ''I’ve just fallen in love,'' Cowell captioned the post. Cowell is a huge dog fan himself, and also adopted a new friend this year. On January 11, he showed the world Pebbles, who appears to be a German Shepard mix. Need a big-small pic ASAP.

Sofía Vergara is healing happily from her surgery

Though she hasn't revealed too many details about her surgery or what caused it, Vergara has kept a super sunny attitude about the whole ordeal.

On April 12, per People, she used Instagram Stories to share a picture of her boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, smiling in scrubs, and wrote, "If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u."

She also shared a picture of her friend and "favorite nurse" Margie Heilbron checking Vergara's bandages with one hand and holding the itsy-bitsy puppy in her other. Friends, sweatpants, a hot doctor boyfriend and a cutie to boot... what more does a woman need?