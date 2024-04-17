Sofia Vergara Reveals She's Recovering from "Major Knee Surgery" (DETAILS)

Behind the Scenes with T-Mobile and Chloe Fineman (In Partnership with T-Mobile)

Sofia Vergara is in her (knee) healing era.

On April 12, the America's Got Talent Judge shared how she's recovering from her recent knee operation on her Instagram stories. Per People in the snapshot, we caught a glimpse of her new beau, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, taking care of her while wearing scrubs and sporting a big smile.

Sofia Vergara's knee surgery

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u," Vergara captioned the post, tagging Saliman. How sweet!

The publication also reported that on Vergara's Instagram story the next day was a clip of fellow AGT Judge Howie Mandel giving her what appeared to be a pogo stick as a joke.

Her new puppy also made an appearance on her Insta on April 16, this time in the arms of the actress' friend, Margarita Heilbron, who is seen checking on a couch-bound Vergara. The AGT star is seen with her knee bandaged and elevated.

"With my favorite nurse🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️ @margieheilbron," read her caption, translated from Spanish.

Sofia Vergara and her son love their dogs

On April 9 Vergara's 32-year-old son, Manolo, posted a video of himself singing "That's Amore" to the black and white Chihuahua.

"Baguette’s going to be pissed!" commented one fan, referencing Manolo's own Chihuahua.

As for Baguette, the tiny pup has over 35k followers on Instagram, and has her own line of doggy accessories.

Actress Sofia Vergara and son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara arrive at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I just take care of Baguette to be honest, that’s my day job, she runs the show from there,” Manolo told Hola! in March 2023. After a photo shoot for their canine apparel brand, Canini (which is sold at Walmart) Manolo joked, “We’ve been shooting all day, Baguette has been wonderful. I’ve been a nightmare to work with as per usual, but it’s fine. She’s the one getting paid."

He also told the story about how he knew Baguette was the dog for him. “Five years ago now I adopted Baguette from a shelter," he said. "I just walked in. I was looking for a cool, hiking, mid-sized dog, four-wheel dog... She fell asleep on me and I said ‘okay this is it.’”

Canini by Baguette was launched in 2020, and in an interview with Extra, Sofia talked about how proud she is of her son's business-oriented work ethic. "Its amazing, I'm super proud because I think, you know, its great because he loves dogs, its something very organic that has come from him. And I love that he has the entrepreneur blood like me. And, y'know, he's done a great job, the clothes are fantastic, and we're very excited to see what is going to happen,"