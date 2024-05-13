Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo Shares an Amazing Baby Photo From When He Was Born (PIC)

The AGT Judge was just 19 years old when she gave birth to her son.

For Mother's Day 2024, Sofia Vergara's son Manolol Vergara, transported his followers back to September 16, 1991, by sharing a photo of himself and his mother — when he was just a newborn — that appears to have been taken just hours after he was welcomed into the world.

In true motherly fashion, Vergara had to respond to her son's loving social media adoration. The America's Got Talent Judge also responded in kind with a selfie that gave us all the feels! The two look just alike in the photo, sharing near identical smiles.

"Feliz mothers day everyone!💖gracias," she wrote in a caption.

Like mother, like son, right?

This isn't the first time Vergara, 51, was honored on social media by her son (We're still suffering from cuteness overload from last summer when Manolo posted a throwback photo of himself and Vergara from when he was just a few years old).

The actress was just 19 years old when she gave birth to Manolo, and she recently opened up about being a young mom to People.

"It happened to me very, very young. I was not even 20 years old, so I don’t even remember that much of my life without being a mother," she said. "It’s an experience that’s unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too."

She continued: "It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32. I wish I was older sometimes because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened. So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."

She also opened up about the man the 32-year-old has become during a January appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I am so proud that he turned out amazing and super hard working. He wants to do things in life; he's excited about life. I think that's what all mothers wish for," she told Kelly Clarkson. "[He's] kind to other people. I don't have anything bad to say about my son."

All in all, it's obvious Vergara enjoyed a Mother's Day full of gratitude and love from her family. As she gears up for what will surely be another heartstopping season of AGT, we'll keep everyone in the loop the next time her son shares an amazing mother-son pictures from back in the day!