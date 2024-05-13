Howie Mandel Makes His Adorable Baby Granddaughter Show Off Her Huge Smile (VIDEO)

Howie Mandel and Jimmy Fallon Do Their Best Impressions in a Themed Round of Password

We love nothing more than stumbling upon absolutely adorable grandparent/grandchild moments, and America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel unleashed a particularly cute one to his Instagram followers over Mother's Day weekend.

Mandel posted a video with his granddaughter to his account with Megan Trainor's "Mom" as the accompanying soundtrack. In the clip, the comedian pushes the nearly 4-month-old in her stroller, rocking it back and forth as he smiled at the very happy baby. At first glance, it isn't immediately clear who's having more fun in this delightful video — Mandel or his granddaughter! Let's call it a tie, shall we?

The adorable little girl laughing in the video is the first child of Mandel's 31-year-old daughter, Riley Ehrlich. The longtime America's Got Talent Judge has been blessed with two older grandchildren, born to his 39-year-old daughter, Jackelyn Shultz.

Howie Mandel gears up for America's Got Talent Season 19

Mandel was recently announced as returning for AGT Season 19, slated to return to NBC on May 28. In the teaser trailer for Season 19, Mandel summed up the jaw-dropping competition show like only he can:

"Everything that you think there's no way to top it… This season tops it!"

Between his judging responsibilities on AGT and his grandfatherly duties when the cameras are off, conventional wisdom suggests that Mandel should be exhausted. However, it's clear that the star is living his best life and loving every minute of it.