Trump Held in Contempt and Hit with $9K Fine for Gag Order Violations While Trial Photo Goes Viral

The America's Got Talent Judge embraced the role of motherhood before she was even 20.

Sofia Vergara Says It Was "Rewarding" Being a "Very Young Mom" at 19 to Her Son

Sofia Vergara has been a mother since 1991, and the experience has changed her life for the better.

How to Watch Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a recent interview with People, the America's Got Talent Judge opened up about what it was like having a baby at the age of 19.

"It happened to me very, very young. I was not even 20 years old, so I don’t even remember that much of my life without being a mother," she explained to the outlet. "It’s an experience that’s unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too."

She continued: "It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32. I wish I was older sometimes because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened. So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Is So Gorgeous in This '90s Throwback Pic That Her Son Shared

All About Sofia Vergara's son, Manolo Vergara

Sofía Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32, attended Emerson College in Boston and graduated in 2015, according to Closer Weekly. Since then, the younger Vergara has gone to pursue an acting career of his own.

When Sofia was on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, she opened up about how proud she is of the man that Manolo has become today.

"I am so proud that he turned out amazing and super hard working. He wants to do things in life; he's excited about life. I think that's what all mothers wish for," she told Kelly Clarkson. "[He's] kind to other people. I don't have anything bad to say about my son."

She expressed similar sentiment in a 2016 interview with People. "Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding. I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny, and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile."

RELATED: Sofia Vergara and Her 31-Year-Old Son Were Total Twins at Her 4th of July Party

Manolo turned 32 in September 2023, and his mother honored him by posting a sweet Instagram shoutout. In the post, Vergara stunned in a strapless denim bodysuit while Manolo looked handsome in a maroon sweater.

'We love you Manolo. Have a very happy bday!!❤️" she affectionately captioned the post.