Heidi & Leni Klum Had the Most Affectionate Mother-Daughter Moment in Cannes (PICS)

The AGT Judge is still a mom at the end of the day.

America's Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum had a very special date on her arm when she stepped out for a glamorous night in Cannes: Her daughter, Leni.

The amfAR Gala, which raises money for AIDS research, is one of the most star-studded events held during the prestigious film festival, so the Klum women were sure to dress up to the nines. But underneath it all, they're still mom and daughter, and Klum couldn't help but wipe the 20-year-old's cheek on the red carpet. Check the moment out below.

Heidi and Leni Klum looked so glamorous in Cannes

For the occasion, Klum wore an incredible gown by Lever Couture that appeared to be one long salmon-colored ruffle that wrapped around her body. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz earrings for a sparkly effect. Once inside, she changed into a white feathered gown and blazer, per People.

Leni went in a different direction, opting for a black mesh dress with matching gloves and black silk flowers around her chest and hips. Her diamond necklace adds a pop of "wow!"

Heidi Klum touched up her daughter's makeup

Perhaps the remnants of a kiss on the cheek? The German supermodel and AGT Judge spotted a smudge on her daughter's cheek and helpfully wiped it off, a classic mother-daughter moment captured by the cameras. They may both be runway pros, but they are family, after all.

Leni Olumi Klum and Heidi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

Heidi and Leni are super close

The pair have co-starred in photo shoots and make time to visit one another, but it's still hard living apart. In 2022, Leni moved away from home to start her career in New York, and Heidi opened up about how hard it was to say goodbye.

"I’ve never gone to a dorm or anything like that, we don’t have dorms in Germany," Klum told Talent Recap. "She’s not going to a dorm, but I see these crazy things that people do all the time and I’m like, I hope she’s holding on to all of the things I’ve been telling her all her life. Have fun, just not too much."

Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

"I’m trying not to freak out, 'cause, you know, we all have to do this at some point, we all have to leave the nest," added Klum. "You can’t forever live with your parents."

Thankfully, Leni wasn't moving to an entirely new country, the way Klum did when she came to America. "New York is kind of our home away from home. We’ve always been in New York filming and shooting and my daughter knows New York very well, so it’s not like going to a new place she’s never been before," she told Access Hollywood. "So, I think she’ll do OK with the city."

