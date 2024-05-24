Where You Can Watch AGT 19 This Season

Season 19 is just around the corner. Here's how you can tune in.

It's summertime, and you know what that means: America's Got Talent Season 19 is here!

How to Watch Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Host Terry Crews are all back to find yet another AGT champion. And it's gearing up to be the most exciting, and surprising, yet.

In a Season 19 trailer released on May 8, it's revealed that this year will see the youngest Act ever audition for a spot on the Live Shows. Vergara was also caught shielding her eyes from a mystery Act that she hilariously deemed "horrific." So, when does all the excitement kick off — and how can you watch it? Read on, below, to find out all of the details.

Where can I watch and stream America's Got Talent 2024?

AGT will air two-hour episodes every Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC. You can stream new episodes on Peacock the morning after they air, beginning at 6 a.m. ET.

Once the season's Live Shows begin, the series will also air one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8/7c. Find the 2024 schedule below:

Auditions: Every Tuesday, May 28 - July 23

Every Tuesday, May 28 - July 23 Live Shows: Every Tuesday and Wednesday, August 13 - September 18

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell for Season 19 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When does AGT Season 19 start?

America's Got Talent Season 19 will premiere on Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC. The episode will kick off the first of eight two-hour Audition rounds, and will officially mark the first-ever season where the Judges are given two Golden Buzzers each to award their favorite Acts. This means that a total of nine Golden Buzzers will be awarded this summer, as Terry Crews still only has one for the season.

"In the first two days we’ve used more Golden Buzzers than we’ve ever used. That’s got to be a good sign!” Cowell told People while filming Auditions.

“When we first got note of the Golden Buzzer, originally, I thought, ‘Wow,’” Mandel told Us. “There are moments where you just go, ‘Wow,’ and your jaw just drops on that desk and you don’t know how to express it and the power of being able to say, ‘Wow,’ with your hand on a Golden Buzzer and push somebody right to the Live Shows was amazing.”