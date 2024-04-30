AGT's Hurricane Has a Beautiful New Little Sister — and She Has the Fluffiest Gray Fur

Hurricane, the Border Collie of America's Got Talent fame, is now a big sister!

On April 29, Hurricane's owner, Adrian Stoica, revealed to fans that he adopted a new, adorable puppy. In a clip posted to his official Instagram page, he showed him holding the beautiful pup, who has the softest looking gray fur and the most piercing blue eyes. In the video, Hurricane excitedly runs around while Stoica cradles the new pooch, as the two look overjoyed with the new addition to the family.

"Ready for big news from Hurricane?!? #surprise 🥰 She wants to introduce you her new small sister 💝#happytogether 😍 Stay tuned for more info and sweet details about her…," Stoica captioned the post.

The new puppy was welcomed around eight months after Stoica said goodbye to Hurricane's older sister, a dog named Rory.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane win Season 18 of America's Got Talent

Dog coach Stoica and his amazingly intelligent Border Collie Hurricane took home the winning title on Season 18 of AGT after wowing audiences with their super impressive routines. During their Final performance, Stoica revealed in a vulnerable moment that he had lost Rory in September 2023, days after their Live Show Act.

"She was the mentor of Hurricane, so without Rory it's very hard because it's a piece of your heart," he said in the episode. "Hurricane help me a lot during this difficult time because she knows my emotion. She stays with me. After losing Rory I realize life is short, you need to chase your dreams. Our dog is to make a dog musical show, and this is our chance to make the dream come true."

To celebrate Rory's life, Stoica took to Instagram to share the most heartwarming tribute.

The snapshots showed Stoica lovingly holding Rory's paw, before we see an impressive picture of her leaping high into the air and catching a frisbee, clearly agile like Hurricane.

Stoica wrote a message to Rory in Italian on the post, which roughly translates to: "Rory ❤️ you were loved by so many, and for that I take courage and write even if I can’t talk about you now that it’s full of pain. You came along and changed everything: you changed my life. And it won’t be enough for me to thank and celebrate you, but I’m sure I’ll look for every opportunity and every way."

He continued," Regal, wild, powerful and arrogant, totalizing and incredibly precious: you are in everything that I do and am for more than 16 years, and even more you will be the engine and reason for my every move from this day forward. Crazy that you're gone. It's crazy how much I feel about you. Thanks for everything Rory. goodbye my love."