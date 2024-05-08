Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Shin Lim Returns to Instagram After 2 Years — and What He Shared Will Confound You
The AGT winner unveiled another iconic card trick.
It's been over two years since Shin Lim last posted on Instagram, but the America's Got Talent superstar finally returned to the social media platform with a wild card trick that we're still trying to figure out!
Shin Lim returns to Instagram with a stunning new card trick
Lim turned heads when his jaw-dropping magic Act propelled him to AGT: Season 13 and AGT: The Champions Season 1 titles, but in the time since putting himself on the map, he's been conspicuous with a social media vanishing act of his own for more than two years — since April 18, 2022, to be exact. However, in true Shin Lim fashion (he's no stranger to the dramatic, after all), he returned to Instagram on May 7 with a new trick up his sleeve, which he deems the "Unstoppable Card Trick."
We've watched multiple times and are still scratching our heads.
However, trying to unpack what Lim is doing with his latest next-level sleight-of-hand trickery is beside the point. What matters is that it appears the two-time AGT champion is back doing what he does best: entertaining, captivating, and confounding a worldwide audience. Is this a sign of things to come for the talented 32-year-old?
Rumors fly over what's next for Shin Lim
It was only five years ago when Lim famously "baffled" AGT judges – Howie Mandel, especially – with a ridiculous, physics-defying card Act. That precise kind of showmanship propelled him to the AGT: The Champions Season 1 title.
So, now that Lim has made his long-awaited return to social media, a few pressing questions are obviously on the minds of millions of fans: What has he been doing during his Instagram hiatus? Is his new "Unstoppable Card Trick" a sign of more magic to come? Will we see him in some capacity as part of an upcoming AGT season?
All of that remains to be seen, but for now, we must be honest: We're just glad to see Lim (and that trademark gorgeous head of hair) back on Instagram.