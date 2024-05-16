Who Are the America's Got Talent Season 19 Judges?

Want to know who will be judging America's Got Talent in Season 19? We've got you covered.

America's favorite talent show is returning to help you kick off your summer right. America's Got Talent returns for Season 19 on May 28 and some familiar faces will be sitting behind the Judges table ready to watch and comment on all of the wildly impressive Acts taking the stage for a shot at fame.

Yes, with the arrival of a new season comes fresh talent but fans also want their old favorites around, like Terry Crews, who will again be hosting America's Got Talent and making sure all the Acts feel comfortable and ready before they take the stage to impress... who? The Judges, of course, but some may be curious who will make up the ever-changing panel in Season 19. To help, here's a rundown of the Judges returning for this exciting new season.

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel smiles behind the judges's table during the America's Got Talent Season 18 finale. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Howie Mandel, the Canadian comedian and TV personality, is set to return for his 15th year as a Judge on AGT. Having been a part of the show since 2009, his experience and wit are sure to make this season a memorable one. Before AGT, he was the charismatic host of Deal or No Deal, further showcasing his talent for entertaining audiences. And eagle-eyed fans may have spotted him returning recently to Deal of No Deal Island.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum smiles behind the judges's table during the America's Got Talent Season 18 finale. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Heidi Klum, the multi-talented actor, model, and TV personality, is back for her 11th year as a judge. Known for her competitive spirit and charm, she brings a unique energy to the show. Her diverse background and experience make her a valuable addition to the Judge's panel as she often brings a perspective the others simply can't.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara poses during the Season 18 AGT finale episode. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

After a hiatus during the America's Got Talent: Fantasy League season, Sofia Vergara will return as a Judge for Season 19 of the flagship AGT. Known for her acting roles on popular programs like Modern Family, Sofia Vergara knows how to capture an audience's heart. This will be Vergara's fourth year as a judge on the show, making her one of the newer Judges among panel but still as seasoned as ever. Make no mistake, she will still bring the heat.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell appears in Season 1 Episode 5 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

No other person is more synonymous talent show competition as longtime Judge Simon Cowell. The veteran TV personality and producer will reprise his role on the show for the 8th year. Cowell has served as a judge on numerous shows and is renowned for his critical eye for spotting top talent. Additionally, he acts as an executive producer of America's Got Talent.

Be sure to tune in to the Season 19 premiere of America's Got Talent on May 28 and stream it on Peacock.