Every Golden Buzzer on AGT 2024 So Far (RECAP)

America's Got Talent 2024 is underway, and with it comes a history-making twist!

Season 19 will feature the most Golden Buzzers ever awarded in AGT history after Judges were given the ability to give out two each. This means a total of nine Acts will receive the coveted honor (Host Terry Crews will only award one) and be automatically sent to Live Shows, which begin airing Tuesday, August 13 at 8/7c.

“When we first got note of the Golden Buzzer, originally, I thought, ‘Wow!’” Howie Mandel told Us. “There are moments where you just go, ‘Wow,’ and your jaw just drops on that desk and you don’t know how to express it and the power of being able to say, ‘Wow,’ with your hand on a Golden Buzzer and push somebody right to the Live Shows was amazing.”

To keep up with every Golden Buzzer this season, check back here on NBC Insider each season for an updated list of the lucky Acts.

Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer

Learnmore Jonasi, Episode 1

Learnmore Jonasi appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Standup comedy

While growing up in Zimbabwe, the comic was in-part inspired by Crews after watching him in the beloved 2004 comedy, White Chicks. Everything came full circle for Jonasi during the Season 19 premiere when a delighted Crews came from backstage and awarded the comic his one and only Golden Buzzer of the season.

“Learnmore, when you were backstage you were telling me that you were taking 14-hour bus trips to go perform for 5 minutes, and then having to take 14-hour bus trips back home. Brother, you will never have to go back home again because you are here with us forever,” Crews said.

Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzers

Richard Goodall, Episode 1

Richard Goodall appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing

It was clear from the moment he stepped on stage that Goodall was nervous. The Indiana janitor confessed that he took a plane for the very first time just to audition after being encouraged by his students. However, Goodall shocked the Judges and the audience when he belted out Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" and showcased "perfect" vocals. Klum then awarded her first Golden Buzzer of the season, which brought Goodall to tears.

“Richard, Richard, Richard, you knocked me off my feet,” Klum said. “I mean we all had the best time with you up on that stage. I really feel something with you up there and I hear you up there… and now, this is what I’m going to do for you, because I love you.”

