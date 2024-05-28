How AGT 2024 Will Work: Breaking Down Auditions and Live Shows

Summer is here, which means it's officially America's Got Talent season!

This year marks the nineteenth round of electrifying and unforgettable Acts that are all competing for a coveted grand prize. And this season is bound to be the best yet, throwing in an exciting new twist that gives the coveted Golden Buzzer even more power. Read on to find out the Season 19 rules and schedule so you know exactly how AGT will work.

How does America's Got Talent 2024 work?

Much like previous seasons, AGT Season 19 is broken down into two rounds: Auditions and Live Shows. This year there will be eight different two-hour Audition episodes, which begin airing on Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c. Following an Act's performance they must earn at least three "Yes" votes from the Judges (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara) so they can avoid elimination in order to be considered for the Live Shows.

If an Act receives more than one red X vote, they are eliminated. And if a Judge awards an Act with a Golden Buzzer, they are automatically sent directly to Lives.

Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After everyone completes their Audition, the Judges will deliberate to determine the 55 Acts moving forward to the Live Shows, which will be spread across five episodes (11 Acts will perform each week) beginning on Tuesday, August 13 at 8/7c. During the Live Results shows, just two Acts will advance to the Final every week, with the rest being eliminated. This means a total of 11 Acts will compete in the Final for the $1 million grand prize and Las Vegas residency spot.

AGT Season 19 has more Golden Buzzers than ever

For the first time in AGT history, each Judge will have the ability to award two Golden Buzzers, bringing the season's total to nine. Host Terry Crews will still have just one to give out.

“When we first got note of the Golden Buzzer, originally, I thought, ‘Wow,’” Howie Mandel told Us. “There are moments where you just go, ‘Wow,’ and your jaw just drops on that desk and you don’t know how to express it and the power of being able to say, ‘Wow,’ with your hand on a Golden Buzzer and push somebody right to the Live Shows was amazing.”

What is the AGT schedule?

Two-hour episodes will air ever Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC. Stream new episodes on Peacock the morning after, beginning at 6 a.m. ET.

Once the season's Live Shows begin, the series will also air one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8/7c. Find the 2024 schedule below:

Baby Dev appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Auditions: Every Tuesday, May 28 - July 23

Every Tuesday, May 28 - July 23 Live Shows: Every Tuesday and Wednesday, August 13 - September 18

How do I vote during the Season 19 AGT Live Shows?

Voting information for the 2024 is not currently available. Check back here in the days leading up to August 13's Live Show for all the information and instructions you'll need to know about how to vote.