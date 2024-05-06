NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider America's Got Talent

Darci Lynne Hit Unbelievable Notes Singing Amy Winehouse's Famous "Valerie" Cover

The America's Got Talent Season 12 winner nailed Winehouse's unique tone. 

By Jackie Manno
Darci Lynne Takes a RISK with an Original, "Push Our Luck" | Semi-Finals | AGT: Fantasy League 2024
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
4:12
Highlight
Darci Lynne Takes a RISK with an Original, "Push Our Luck" | Semi-Finals | AGT: Fantasy League 2024
Video thumbnail
2:28
Highlight
Shadow Ace and David Taylor Strike GOLD with This Shadow Art! | Finale | AGT: Fantasy League 2024
Video thumbnail
2:37
Highlight
Robin S. and Sainted Perform "Show Me Love" | Finale | AGT: Fantasy League 2024 | NBC

On May 5, America's Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne did a show-stopping, a capella cover of "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse.

How to Watch

Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock

During Lynne's version, she sang with a passionate jazzy tone that would've made Winehouse proud. 

"Amy Winehouse songs will never get old," Lynne captioned the video. 

RELATED: Darci Lynne's Cover of "Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton Is Ultra Touching

What to know about "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse

Originally written and recorded by indie band The Zutons, Mark Ronson recorded a version in 2007 that featured lead vocals from Amy Winehouse. 

In 2021, The Guardian listed "Valerie" as the seventh best Amy Winehouse song. "Her cover of the Zutons’ 2006 single is the most inescapable Amy Winehouse track of all, but if you want evidence of her skill as a stylist, here it is. Far more than Mark Ronson’s 60s soul arrangement, it’s her vocal that transforms the song, transforming the lovelorn original into something that crackles with lubricious intent," the outlet wrote of the track. 

RELATED: Darci Lynne's a Cappella Cover of Taylor Swift's "Lover" Proves She's a Vocal Powerhouse

"Valerie" by Amy Winehouse lyrics 

Well, sometimes, I go out by myself
And I look across the water

And I think of all the things, what you're doin'
And in my head, I paint a picture

Since I've come home
Well, my body's been a mess
And I've missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Won't you come on over?
Stop makin' a fool out of me
Why don't you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie

Did you have to go to jail?
Put your house out up for sale?
Did you get a good lawyer?

Split of Darci Lynne and Amy Winehouse
Darci Lynne at the 31st Annual Movieguide Awards Gala held at The Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; BRIT AWARDS, EARLS COURT Photo of Amy WINEHOUSE. Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; JMEnternational/Redferns

Hope you didn't catch a tan
I hope you'll find the right man who fix it for ya

Are you shopping anywhere?
Change the colour of your hair?
Are you busy?
And did you have to pay the fine you were dodgin' all the time
Are you still dizzy?

'Cause since I've come home
Well, my body's been a mess
And I've missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Won't you come on over?
Stop makin' a fool out of me
Why don't you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie

Well, sometimes, I go out by myself
And I look across the water

And I think of all the things, what you're doin'
And in my head, I paint a picture

'Cause since I've come home
Well, my body's been a mess
And I've missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Won't you come on over?
Stop makin' a fool out of me
Why don't you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie

Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Oh, Valerie, Valerie, Valerie
Valerie

Read more about:

Related Stories

America's Got Talent Season 18 on NBC

America's Got Talent

Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock. 
Watch on NBC Stream on Peacock