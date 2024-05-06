Darci Lynne Hit Unbelievable Notes Singing Amy Winehouse's Famous "Valerie" Cover

On May 5, America's Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne did a show-stopping, a capella cover of "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse.

During Lynne's version, she sang with a passionate jazzy tone that would've made Winehouse proud.

"Amy Winehouse songs will never get old," Lynne captioned the video.

What to know about "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse

Originally written and recorded by indie band The Zutons, Mark Ronson recorded a version in 2007 that featured lead vocals from Amy Winehouse.

In 2021, The Guardian listed "Valerie" as the seventh best Amy Winehouse song. "Her cover of the Zutons’ 2006 single is the most inescapable Amy Winehouse track of all, but if you want evidence of her skill as a stylist, here it is. Far more than Mark Ronson’s 60s soul arrangement, it’s her vocal that transforms the song, transforming the lovelorn original into something that crackles with lubricious intent," the outlet wrote of the track.

"Valerie" by Amy Winehouse lyrics

