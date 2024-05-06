Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Darci Lynne Hit Unbelievable Notes Singing Amy Winehouse's Famous "Valerie" Cover
The America's Got Talent Season 12 winner nailed Winehouse's unique tone.
On May 5, America's Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne did a show-stopping, a capella cover of "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse.
During Lynne's version, she sang with a passionate jazzy tone that would've made Winehouse proud.
"Amy Winehouse songs will never get old," Lynne captioned the video.
What to know about "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse
Originally written and recorded by indie band The Zutons, Mark Ronson recorded a version in 2007 that featured lead vocals from Amy Winehouse.
In 2021, The Guardian listed "Valerie" as the seventh best Amy Winehouse song. "Her cover of the Zutons’ 2006 single is the most inescapable Amy Winehouse track of all, but if you want evidence of her skill as a stylist, here it is. Far more than Mark Ronson’s 60s soul arrangement, it’s her vocal that transforms the song, transforming the lovelorn original into something that crackles with lubricious intent," the outlet wrote of the track.
"Valerie" by Amy Winehouse lyrics
Well, sometimes, I go out by myself
And I look across the water
And I think of all the things, what you're doin'
And in my head, I paint a picture
Since I've come home
Well, my body's been a mess
And I've missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Won't you come on over?
Stop makin' a fool out of me
Why don't you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Did you have to go to jail?
Put your house out up for sale?
Did you get a good lawyer?
Hope you didn't catch a tan
I hope you'll find the right man who fix it for ya
Are you shopping anywhere?
Change the colour of your hair?
Are you busy?
And did you have to pay the fine you were dodgin' all the time
Are you still dizzy?
'Cause since I've come home
Well, my body's been a mess
And I've missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Won't you come on over?
Stop makin' a fool out of me
Why don't you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Well, sometimes, I go out by myself
And I look across the water
And I think of all the things, what you're doin'
And in my head, I paint a picture
'Cause since I've come home
Well, my body's been a mess
And I've missed your ginger hair
And the way you like to dress
Won't you come on over?
Stop makin' a fool out of me
Why don't you come on over, Valerie?
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Valerie
Oh, Valerie, Valerie, Valerie
Valerie