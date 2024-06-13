Darci Lynne Hit Spellbinding High Notes Singing ABBA's "The Winner Takes It All"

Trump's Nephew's Book Will Shed Light onto the "Darker Corner of the Trump Empire"

The Swedish supergroup gave us so many hits, and Darci Lynne did them justice here!

As the champion of America's Got Talent Season 12, singer-ventriloquist Darci Lynne knows from experience: The winner takes it all. That's also the name of the ABBA song she sang in her latest video, once again demonstrating that she has a phenomenal voice, no puppet required. Accompanying herself on piano, Lynne sang a stripped-down version of arguably the Swedish pop supergroup's saddest song. She also wore a T-shirt repping fellow singer Noah Kahan. Check it out below.

About "The Winner Takes It All" by ABBA

"ABBA truly gave us a gift with this song!!!😭🤌🏻🥹" wrote Lynne on Instagram, and it's true. The song was written in 1980 by band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and although the lyrics were inspired by the melody rather than lyricist Ulvaeus's personal life, the band admits that it's reflective of the fact that both of the couples in the band had recently split. “The lyrics are deeply personal, and the music is unsurpassed. Singing it was like acting a part. I mustn’t let my feelings take over. It was quite a while afterwards before I realised that we’d made a small masterpiece," singer Agnetha Fältskog said of the song, per ABBA's official site.

The lyrics to "The Winner Takes It All" by ABBA

I don't wanna talk

About things we've gone through

Though it's hurting me

Now it's history

I've played all my cards

And that's what you've done too

Nothing more to say

No more ace to play

The winner takes it all

The loser's standing small

Beside the victory

That's her destiny

I was in your arms

Thinking I belonged there

I figured it made sense

Building me a fence

Building me a home

Thinking I'd be strong there

But I was a fool

Playing by the rules

Studio shot of Swedish pop group ABBA, Germany 1970s; Darci Lynne attends the 31st Annual MovieGuide Awards Gala at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Siegfried Pilz/United Archives via Getty Image

The gods may throw a dice

Their minds as cold as ice

And someone way down here

Loses someone dear

The winner takes it all (takes it all)

The loser has to fall (has to fall)

It's simple and it's plain (it's so plain)

Why should I complain? (Why complain?)

But tell me, does she kiss

Like I used to kiss you?

Does it feel the same

When she calls your name?

Somewhere deep inside

You must know I miss you

But what can I say?

Rules must be obeyed

The judges will decide (will decide)

The likes of me abide (me abide)

Spectators of the show (of the show)

Always staying low (staying low)

The game is on again (on again)

A lover or a friend (or a friend)

A big thing or a small (big or small)

The winner takes it all (takes it all)

I don't wanna talk

If it makes you feel sad

And I understand

You've come to shake my hand

I apologize

If it makes you feel bad

Seeing me so tense

No self-confidence

But you see

The winner takes it all

The winner takes it all

So the winner takes it all

And the loser has to fall

Throw the dice, cold as ice

Way down here, someone dear

Takes it all, has to fall

And it's plain, why complain?

