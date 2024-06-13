Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Darci Lynne Hit Spellbinding High Notes Singing ABBA's "The Winner Takes It All"
The Swedish supergroup gave us so many hits, and Darci Lynne did them justice here!
As the champion of America's Got Talent Season 12, singer-ventriloquist Darci Lynne knows from experience: The winner takes it all. That's also the name of the ABBA song she sang in her latest video, once again demonstrating that she has a phenomenal voice, no puppet required. Accompanying herself on piano, Lynne sang a stripped-down version of arguably the Swedish pop supergroup's saddest song. She also wore a T-shirt repping fellow singer Noah Kahan. Check it out below.
RELATED: Darci Lynne Leaves Fans Gobsmacked After Perfectly Singing Opera in Italian
About "The Winner Takes It All" by ABBA
"ABBA truly gave us a gift with this song!!!😭🤌🏻🥹" wrote Lynne on Instagram, and it's true. The song was written in 1980 by band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and although the lyrics were inspired by the melody rather than lyricist Ulvaeus's personal life, the band admits that it's reflective of the fact that both of the couples in the band had recently split. “The lyrics are deeply personal, and the music is unsurpassed. Singing it was like acting a part. I mustn’t let my feelings take over. It was quite a while afterwards before I realised that we’d made a small masterpiece," singer Agnetha Fältskog said of the song, per ABBA's official site.
The lyrics to "The Winner Takes It All" by ABBA
I don't wanna talk
About things we've gone through
Though it's hurting me
Now it's history
I've played all my cards
And that's what you've done too
Nothing more to say
No more ace to play
The winner takes it all
The loser's standing small
Beside the victory
That's her destiny
I was in your arms
Thinking I belonged there
I figured it made sense
Building me a fence
Building me a home
Thinking I'd be strong there
But I was a fool
Playing by the rules
The gods may throw a dice
Their minds as cold as ice
And someone way down here
Loses someone dear
The winner takes it all (takes it all)
The loser has to fall (has to fall)
It's simple and it's plain (it's so plain)
Why should I complain? (Why complain?)
But tell me, does she kiss
Like I used to kiss you?
Does it feel the same
When she calls your name?
Somewhere deep inside
You must know I miss you
But what can I say?
Rules must be obeyed
The judges will decide (will decide)
The likes of me abide (me abide)
Spectators of the show (of the show)
Always staying low (staying low)
The game is on again (on again)
A lover or a friend (or a friend)
A big thing or a small (big or small)
The winner takes it all (takes it all)
I don't wanna talk
If it makes you feel sad
And I understand
You've come to shake my hand
I apologize
If it makes you feel bad
Seeing me so tense
No self-confidence
But you see
The winner takes it all
The winner takes it all
So the winner takes it all
And the loser has to fall
Throw the dice, cold as ice
Way down here, someone dear
Takes it all, has to fall
And it's plain, why complain?
RELATED: Rita Ora's "Dancing Queen" Cover Showcases Jaw-Dropping Vocals