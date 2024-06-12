NBC Insider Exclusive

Kelly Clarkson Redefined Belting With Her Benson Boone "Beautiful Things" Cover

The Kelly Clarkson Show audience got such a treat with this Kellyoke.

By Chris Phelan
Kelly Clarkson delivered an incredible performance of Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" on The Kelly Clarkson Show show on June 11. 

That's it. That's all you need to know. You can watch it in the video above. 

Let's be honest: Every song Clarkson sings — whether her own track or a fellow artist's — is delivered with such poignant emotion. But somehow, her take on "Beautiful Things" hits different. Everything from Clarkson's cautious tone during the verses to the larger-than-life range she shows off during the iconic chorus is enough to give anyone goosebumps. 

Everything to know about "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone

Immediately upon its release, "Beautiful Things" became a worldwide hit at the beginning of 2024. Released as the lead single off Boone's debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, "Beautiful Things" rocketed up the charts, reaching number-two on Billboard's Hot 100 and topping lists in the U.K. and other countries.

Almost overnight, Boone had a hit on his hands. Today, the song is still as popular as ever, with countless artists and musicians covering it often. The American TikTok star-turned-worldwide-sensation has garnered rave reviews for "Beautiful Things," as fans applaud the song's lyrics for being honest while still being raw. 

In April, Boone declared, "I think vulnerability is a strength," and credited that same vulnerability for writing such an iconic song.

Even fans of The Voice know how fantastic "Beautiful Things" is — it most recently was performed by Season 25 finalist Bryan Olesen. (Unsurprisingly, the talented vocalist absolutely crushed it.)

Split of Kelly Clarkson and Benson Boone
Kelly Clarkson attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Benson Boone attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

"Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone lyrics

For a while there, it was rough
But lately, I've been doin' better
Than the last four cold Decembers
I recall

And I see my family every month
I found a girl my parents love
She'll come and stay the night
And I think I might have it all

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson & Meghan Trainor Are Powerful Together Singing "All About That Bass"

And I thank God every day
For the girl He sent my way
But I know the things He gives me
He can take away

And I hold you every night
And that's a feeling I wanna get used to
But there's no man as terrified
As the man who stands to lose you

Oh, I hope I don't lose you

Please stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don't take
These beautiful things that I've got

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Lights Up After Patti LaBelle Gives Her the Best Compliment (VIDEO)

Please stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don't take
These beautiful things that I've got
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Ooh
Please don't take

I found my mind, I'm feelin' sane
It's been a while, but I'm finding my faith
If everything's good and it's great
Why do I sit and wait 'til it's gone?

Oh, I'll tell ya, I know I've got enough
I've got peace and I've got love
But I'm up at night thinkin'
I just might lose it all

Please stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
Don't take
These beautiful things that I've got

Oh-oh-oh-oh
Ooh
Please stay
I want you, I need you, oh God
I need
These beautiful things that I've got

