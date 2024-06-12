Kelly Clarkson Redefined Belting With Her Benson Boone "Beautiful Things" Cover

Marlon Wayans Misses The Days When People Made Fun Of Each Other

The Kelly Clarkson Show audience got such a treat with this Kellyoke.

Kelly Clarkson delivered an incredible performance of Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" on The Kelly Clarkson Show show on June 11.

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

That's it. That's all you need to know. You can watch it in the video above.

Let's be honest: Every song Clarkson sings — whether her own track or a fellow artist's — is delivered with such poignant emotion. But somehow, her take on "Beautiful Things" hits different. Everything from Clarkson's cautious tone during the verses to the larger-than-life range she shows off during the iconic chorus is enough to give anyone goosebumps.

Everything to know about "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone

Immediately upon its release, "Beautiful Things" became a worldwide hit at the beginning of 2024. Released as the lead single off Boone's debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, "Beautiful Things" rocketed up the charts, reaching number-two on Billboard's Hot 100 and topping lists in the U.K. and other countries.

Almost overnight, Boone had a hit on his hands. Today, the song is still as popular as ever, with countless artists and musicians covering it often. The American TikTok star-turned-worldwide-sensation has garnered rave reviews for "Beautiful Things," as fans applaud the song's lyrics for being honest while still being raw.

In April, Boone declared, "I think vulnerability is a strength," and credited that same vulnerability for writing such an iconic song.

Even fans of The Voice know how fantastic "Beautiful Things" is — it most recently was performed by Season 25 finalist Bryan Olesen. (Unsurprisingly, the talented vocalist absolutely crushed it.)

Kelly Clarkson attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Benson Boone attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

"Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone lyrics

For a while there, it was rough

But lately, I've been doin' better

Than the last four cold Decembers

I recall

And I see my family every month

I found a girl my parents love

She'll come and stay the night

And I think I might have it all

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson & Meghan Trainor Are Powerful Together Singing "All About That Bass"

And I thank God every day

For the girl He sent my way

But I know the things He gives me

He can take away

And I hold you every night

And that's a feeling I wanna get used to

But there's no man as terrified

As the man who stands to lose you

Oh, I hope I don't lose you

Please stay

I want you, I need you, oh God

Don't take

These beautiful things that I've got

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Lights Up After Patti LaBelle Gives Her the Best Compliment (VIDEO)

Please stay

I want you, I need you, oh God

Don't take

These beautiful things that I've got

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Ooh

Please don't take

I found my mind, I'm feelin' sane

It's been a while, but I'm finding my faith

If everything's good and it's great

Why do I sit and wait 'til it's gone?

Oh, I'll tell ya, I know I've got enough

I've got peace and I've got love

But I'm up at night thinkin'

I just might lose it all

Please stay

I want you, I need you, oh God

Don't take

These beautiful things that I've got

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Ooh

Please stay

I want you, I need you, oh God

I need

These beautiful things that I've got