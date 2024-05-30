Kelly Clarkson Lights Up After Patti LaBelle Gives Her the Best Compliment (VIDEO)

Kelly Clarkson was so excited to welcome legendary singer Patti LaBelle onto The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two divas talked about the music industry, the ups and downs of performance, and their mutual admiration of one another. Check it out below.

Patti LaBelle "loves" Kelly Clarkson's sweetness

"Did I tell you how much I love you?" LaBelle asks Clarkson toward the end of their conversation. "Because you're so sweet!" Smitten, Clarkson beamed and thanked her guest. LaBelle explained that her team has also worked with Clarkson and found her wonderful and with a sweet "spirit."

"We don't [give compliments] enough, because I feel like we tear down each other a lot, especially in the public eye, we're quick to tear down but not to lift up," observed Clarkson. Thankfully, there's no shortage of praise between these two.

Clarkson, who served as a Coach on The Voice for Seasons 14 through 21 and Season 23, demonstrated her LaBelle-abilities during The Kelly Clarkson Show's Season 5 premiere week, covering "New Attitude," the 1984 hit written and recorded for the Eddie Murphy movie Beverly Hills Cop.

LaBelle was mooned once on tour

Patti Labelle appears on Season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

"When I do 'Lady Marmalade,' I bring people [up on stage], and nobody’s planned," the singer told the host. "This guy came up and he was all cute and sweet and everything, and he turned around, and he pulled his pants down." Clarkson was visibly shocked, and LaBelle went on to say she took matters into her own... feet.

"Girlfriend! I kicked his butt. But my security did it better. They took him in the back and they did what they had to do."

Clarkson revealed her opera vbackground

After LaBelle asked about Clarkson's vocal training, the talk show host gave a quick and humorous run-down of her backstory: "I grew up singing in choir. I grew up singing opera. All the [University Interscholastic League, an extracurricular organization in Texas] competitions. I hated it when I was a kid. Oh, I hated it, but it was the only way I was gonna make it to college. And then I didn’t even go to college! I auditioned for a TV show!”

LaBelle, too, eschewed formal training, and both women were "church girls" who grew up singing on Sundays.