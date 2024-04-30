Kelly Clarkson & Meghan Trainor Are Powerful Together Singing "All About That Bass"

They sang the empowering lyrics in the most fun way.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of "All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor did a show-stopping duet of the catchy tune with Kelly Clarkson.

During their fun version, the two sang along to the retro-inspired beat with pure sass. After the performance, Trainor described collaborating with Clarkson as "the best moment of her whole life."

What to know about "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor

Trainor's debut single, "All About That Bass" reached the number one position on the Billboard US Hot 100 charts in 2014 and was nominated for two Grammy awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

A decade later, Trainor spoke to Clarkson about why she loves being associated with "All About That Bass."

"People would come up to me and say: '[That] song helped me love myself again.'"

Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 7I135. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

"All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor lyrics

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass

Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two

But I can shake it, shake it, like I'm supposed to do

'Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase

And all the right junk in all the right places

I see the magazines workin' that Photoshop

We know that sh**t ain't real

Come on now, make it stop

If you got beauty beauty, just raise 'em up

'Cause every inch of you is perfect

From the bottom to the top

Yeah, my mama she told me don't worry about your size

She says, boys like a little more booty to hold at night

And no I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll

So, if that's what's you're into

Then go ahead and move along

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, hey

I'm bringing booty back

Go ahead and tell them skinny b**ches that

No, I'm just playing I know y'all think you're fat

But I'm here to tell you

Every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top

Yeah, my mama she told me don't worry about your size

She says, boys like a little more booty to hold at night

And no I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll

So, if that's what's you're into

Then go ahead and move along

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

(Said) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

(Uh) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

(I said) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

(Said) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass

'Bout that bass

'Bout that bass