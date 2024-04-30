Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Kelly Clarkson & Meghan Trainor Are Powerful Together Singing "All About That Bass"
They sang the empowering lyrics in the most fun way.
To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of "All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor did a show-stopping duet of the catchy tune with Kelly Clarkson.
During their fun version, the two sang along to the retro-inspired beat with pure sass. After the performance, Trainor described collaborating with Clarkson as "the best moment of her whole life."
What to know about "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor
Trainor's debut single, "All About That Bass" reached the number one position on the Billboard US Hot 100 charts in 2014 and was nominated for two Grammy awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
A decade later, Trainor spoke to Clarkson about why she loves being associated with "All About That Bass."
"People would come up to me and say: '[That] song helped me love myself again.'"
"All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor lyrics
Because you know I'm all about that bass
'Bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass
Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two
But I can shake it, shake it, like I'm supposed to do
'Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase
And all the right junk in all the right places
I see the magazines workin' that Photoshop
We know that sh**t ain't real
Come on now, make it stop
If you got beauty beauty, just raise 'em up
'Cause every inch of you is perfect
From the bottom to the top
Yeah, my mama she told me don't worry about your size
She says, boys like a little more booty to hold at night
And no I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll
So, if that's what's you're into
Then go ahead and move along
Because you know I'm all about that bass
'Bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, hey
I'm bringing booty back
Go ahead and tell them skinny b**ches that
No, I'm just playing I know y'all think you're fat
But I'm here to tell you
Every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top
Yeah, my mama she told me don't worry about your size
She says, boys like a little more booty to hold at night
And no I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll
So, if that's what's you're into
Then go ahead and move along
Because you know I'm all about that bass
'Bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass
Because you know I'm all about that bass
'Bout that bass, no treble
(Said) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
(Uh) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
(I said) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass
Because you know I'm all about that bass
'Bout that bass, no treble
(Said) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble
I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass
'Bout that bass
'Bout that bass