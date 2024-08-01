Kelly Clarkson & Carrie Underwood Need to Duet After This Epic "Blown Away" Cover

Kelly Clarkson covering Carrie Underwood? Yes, please!

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Last week, Clarkson put on a performance for the ages on The Kelly Clarkson Show, tackling Underwood's classic "Blown Away" for the latest installment of Kellyoke. And, well, it was a suitable song choice because "blown away" is how viewers felt after watching it. We also can't forget that both are two of American Idol's most successful winners. Clarkson won the series' groundbreaking first season, while Underwood took home the title three years later in 2005.

Clarkson has a way of keeping maximum power and tone in her voice, even in her highest registers, and fans have to imagine that Underwood has to admit that the 42-year-old took one of her iconic tracks and absolutely ran with it. She even holds the track's final note as if to remind the world how phenomenal she really is.

Despite being confused for each other over the years, the singers have had minimal interactions over the years. Though Clarkson said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2023 it was "great" and "awesome" when Underwood was a guest on her talk show during the pandemic.

"People always pit us together, and we don't even know each other will enough to be pitted against together," she said. "Like, literally, we've ran into each other a handful of times...There's no beef between us. There's nothing, we don't know each other."

Clarkson herself has been busy lately. She helped NBC usher in the 2024 Summer Olympics as part of their Opening Ceremony hosting team, and viewers have fallen in love with her candid viewpoint and all-too-real off-the-cuff thoughts about everything the Olympics has to offer.

Kelly Clarkson attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France; Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Her heartwarming stream-of-consciousness thoughts after seeing Celine Dion perform in Paris is unequivocally one the highlights of the Summer Games thus far:

"I've been inspired, I've been dancing, I was not ready for that ending… if you know anything about what she's been going through right now, I'm so sorry, I'm trying to hold it together," she said through tears after Dion finished performing. "But that she got through that, that was incredible. In my field, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes."

Here's everything to know about "Blown Away" by Carrie Underwood

Released in 2012 as the second single from her fourth studio album of the same name, "Blown Away" represented a decidedly darker shift in tone for the country superstar. Many fans and critics weren't sure if the song's subject matter (which focuses on the relationship between a daughter and her abusive father) would be a roadblock to its success.

Those fears were unfounded, as "Blown Away" became a near-immediate commercial success. It marks Underwood's thirteenth #1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. The song also earned the artist two Grammy wins: Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Unsurprisingly, the song was also certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.