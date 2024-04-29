Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert Did a Surprise, Electric Duet at Stagecoach

Serenity Arce Burns BRIGHT with a BEAUTIFUL Performance of "Lose You To Love Me" | Voice Playoffs

Two country queens just owned the night at Stagecoach.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On April 27, The Voice Coach Reba McEntire made a surprise appearance at Miranda Lambert's set at Stagecoach, a country music festival in Indio, California. There, the two joined forces for badass renditions of McEntire's 1991 hit "Fancy" and Lambert's tunes “Mama's Broken Heart” and “Gunpowder & Lead.”

During their performance, they both owned the stage with pure sass, singing in front of grand fireworks while wearing glittery outfits.

"What a night!!! Thanks @mirandalambert for asking me to be part of @stagecoach last night. And thanks to all the #Countrymusic fans for sticking with us in that wind! #badasssisters #bas #stagecoach📸: @jeffjohnsonimages," McEntire wrote on her official Instagram page on photos of her embracing Lambert at the performance.

See the awesome photos here.

RELATED: The Full Story Behind Country Icon Reba McEntire's Name

Shortly after the performance, McEntire also took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to rave about the experience.

"What a night!!! Thanks @mirandalambert for asking me to be a part of @stagecoach last night. And thanks to all the #Countrymusic fans for sticking with us in that wind!"

Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

What to know about "Fancy" by Reba McEntire

Originally written and recorded by Bobbie Gentry all the way back in 1969, McEntire covered the tune for her 1991 album Rumor Has It. McEntire's version reached the number-eight position on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and is accompanied with a music video that tells the story of a now-famous "Fancy" as she revisits her childhood home and recounts the memories of her life.

In a 2019 interview with Country Living, McEntire opened up about what originally drew her to record her version of "Fancy."

“It’s a rags-to-riches story. I love rags-to-riches stories. Cinderella, Annie Get Your Gun, all poverty and then make it big in the world,” she told the outlet. “Fancy — she had a lot going against her and she persevered and moved on … I always wanted to record it. Then [producer] Tony Brown said, ‘What’s a song you’d like to do a remake of?’ And I said, ‘Fancy.’ He said, 'That’s one of my favorite songs, too.' And so we recorded it.”

RELATED: Annie Potts Reveals a Rare Moment Reba McEntire Was Forced to Sing "Off-Key"

In February 2024, USA Today ranked "Fancy" as the eighth best Reba McEntire song. "The rousing survival anthem would become a signature tune for McEntire. Easy to see why: McEntire owns the song as her vocal inflections shimmer with drama and stab with audacity," the outlet praised the track.