Miranda Lambert Brings the Fiery "Wranglers" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Miranda Lambert set the stage ablaze on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On September 5, the country music queen appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the "Wranglers" single from her upcoming album, Postcards From Texas. The last time Lambert appeared on The Tonight Show was on June 8, 2022 when she performed "Actin' Up" from her Palamino album.

Miranda Lambert performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2016, Thursday, September 5, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Miranda Lambert brings "Wranglers" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wearing her signature cowboy hat and a denim dress, Lambert sang the revenge track on Jimmy Fallon's stage while accompanied by her backing band. The stage was bathed in flaming red lights — which is appropriate, since the song is about a woman getting revenge on her ex by lighting his things on fire.

"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. She set it all on fire, and if there's one thing that she learned Wranglers take forever to burn," Lambert belted during her electric live rendition of the song.

What is Miranda Lambert's "Wranglers" about?

"Wranglers" was co-written by Audra Mae, Even McKeever, and Ryan Carpenter, and according to People, the track was "based on a real 'woman-to-woman' conversation between Lambert and Mae about their time in toxic relationships with no-good boyfriends."

“‘Wranglers’ is a classic tale of a woman taking her power back,” Lambert said in a statement back in May when the song was released. “I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life where we needed to find our strength, and also get a little revenge on someone who did us wrong or hurt us. This offers such a cool, raging take on how something like this unravels; I think the songwriters nailed it."

“I am so proud to sing this song,” she continued. “It feels like it could have been on the same record as Gunpowder & Lead in a lot of ways. ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’ is a pretty powerful statement, and the way it’s written, you can tell, we’re not kidding.”

Postcards From Texas will be released on Friday, September 13. Until then, check out Lambert's flame-filled "Wranglers" performance on The Tonight Show above, and watch The Tonight Show weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next day on Peaock.