Kelly Clarkson Belting Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" A Cappella Is Otherworldly

Kelly Clarkson doing this kind of belting on the fly is so impressive.

Kelly Clarkson's fantastic live cover of Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things"—performed as part of an early summer 2024 Kellyoke—still warrants every-day watching. It's that good. And a recently-released behind-the-scenes video of Clarkson rehearsing the song a cappella may be even better than the Kellyoke itself. Of course, the award-winning host of The Kelly Clarkson Show (new episodes start September 23) takes every performance very seriously—and this shows in her preparation. But this video of her readying to sing "Beautiful Things" on air shows she was particularly passionate about this track. "['Beautiful Things'] is gonna be one of those [songs] I cry at again," Clarkson said at one point during rehearsals.

Clarkson's a cappella take on the track begins at the 2:41 mark, below, and just a heads up: It will give you chills.

Truly, no one can belt a song like Kelly Clarkson.

"I love it, I love anything that's just full-on, just a lot of passion going on," Clarkson said about "Beautiful Things."

What to know about "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone

Kelly Clarkson and Benson Boone

Immediately upon its debut in early 2024, "Beautiful Things" became a worldwide hit. Released as the lead single off Boone's first album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, "Beautiful Things" rocketed up the charts, reaching number-two on Billboard's Hot 100 and topping lists in the U.K. and other countries.

Almost overnight, Boone had a hit on his hands. For a while, you couldn't scroll through social media without hearing it. In September 2024, the song is still as popular as ever, with countless musicians covering it often. The American TikTok star-turned-worldwide-sensation has garnered rave reviews for "Beautiful Things," with Variety calling it "an aching gut-punch of angst and determination to keep a relationship intact."

Even fans of The Voice know how good "Beautiful Things" is. It most recently was performed by Season 25 finalist Bryan Olesen, and, unsurprisingly, the talented vocalist absolutely crushed it. Watch that in the video at the top of this article.