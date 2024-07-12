You'll Need a Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Duet After Hearing Her "Wild" Cover

Kellyoke is the gift that keeps on giving.

For many fans, it doesn't get any better than when Kelly Clarkson gets her karaoke on during The Kelly Clarkson Show. On July 8, Clarkson tackled one of her most challenging Kellyoke attempts to date: John Legend's "Wild." Could she put her unique spin on this soulful, anthemic ballad?

(Spoiler: Yes.)

Even Clarkson's lead guitarist got in on the action, contributing an epic solo midway through the song — the guitar's soaring high notes perfectly complement the effortless power in Clarkson's voice. While Clarkson's house band, My Band Y'all, usually takes a backseat, it was fantastic to see some of the musical elements of Kellyoke take center stage — even if it was just for a few moments!

"Wild" is a track with varying somber lows and roaring highs, and Clarkson found the perfect balance in this unforgettable Kellyoke rendition. This version of "Wild" is yet another timeless entry into the Kellyoke catalog.

Here's what to know about "Wild" by John Legend

Released in 2020 as the fifth track off Legend's eighth studio album, Bigger Love, "Wild" is notable because the The Voice Coaching legend (who is returning in Season 27) brought along a friend to help in the recording process: renowned guitarist and singer Gary Clark, Jr.! Clark is known for infusing soul, rock, and hip-hop elements together for an entirely distinct feel, and for millions of fans, this collaboration was the perfect match.

"He is amazing, of course," Legend said of working with Clark in 2020. "That guitar solo is absolutely epic."

If there's one thing Clark knows, it's intricate, soaring guitar solos, and the song's trademark breakdown flows perfectly in between Legend's breathy vocals.

Ultimately, "Wild" is a power ballad about passionate, uncontrollable love, and we wonder if Legend had his wife, Chrissy Teigen, in mind when he sat down and wrote the lyrics!

Although "Wild" didn't reach the commercial success of some of his better-known hits like "All of Me" and "Ordinary People," it's still considered to be one of the most underrated tracks from his entire catalog by fans and critics alike.