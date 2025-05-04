Watch Quinta Brunson's SNL Sketches & Monologue from May 3, 2025

The Abbott Elementary creator and star's second hosting stint brought a sequel to her "Traffic Altercation" sketch and the jaw-dropping "OnlySeniors."

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has a background in sketch comedy, from her early YouTube videos to writing and performing on A Black Lady Sketch Show (no wonder her Season 48 episode earned her an Emmy nomination!). And Brunson's skills were on full display once more during her May 3 Saturday Night Live episode.

"It is so amazing to be back hosting SNL for the second time," Brunson told the audience during her monologue. "After my first time hosting, I just knew I had to come back...because I forgot my phone charger."

A musical ode to Brunson's height — she's 4'11 — drew out the Short n' Sweet queen herself, Sabrina Carpenter, as well as short king cast member Marcello Hernández and former basketball player Dwyane Wade (he's 6'4" but wanted to be there, anyway).

Musical Guest Benson Boone even popped up for a cameo during "Weekend Update" — and yes, absolutely flipped during his performance of "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else" before adorably serenading Brunson at the top of his performance.

The evening brought a sequel to Brunson's original "Traffic Altercation" sketch and two pretapes: The jaw-dropping "OnlySeniors," and "Forever 31."

Host Quinta Brunson during her Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Trump Executive Orders Cold Open"

Trump Executive Orders Cold Open

President Donald Trump's flurry of 143 executive orders was the focus of the May 3 cold open starring James Austin Johnson as Trump, Mikey Day as political advisor Stephen Miller, and Marcello Hernández as Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the second cold open in a row to eschew a surprise cameo.

"Will and Todd's Radical Experience"

Will and Todd’s Radical Experience

In this Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure parody, things go a little differently: Two historical figures, abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman (Kenan Thompson and Brunson), prefer modern-day life and refuse to go back.

"OnlySeniors"

OnlySeniors

An elderly couple (Brunson and Thompson) horrify their adult children (Devon Walker and Ego Nwodim) by revealing how they're making ends meet these days.

"Ferry Altercation"

Those hoping for a third installment in the pantomime-heavy "Altercation" series were not disappointed last night — and "Ferry Altercation" was punctuated by a funny, very meta cameo from Colin Jost, who's eager to unload that ferry he bought.

"Leadership Summit"

Leadership Summit

A proud entry in SNL's "office workers who are actually insane" genre.

"Forever 31"

Forever 31

Finally, a clothing store for women in their early 30s who feel like they suddenly have to put on a bulky trench and pack it in.

"Two Bitches vs. a Gorilla"

Two Bitches vs. a Gorilla

POV: You're a gorilla in the zoo, and two random women (Brunson and Nwodim) are trying to engage.

"Addicts Anonymous"

Addicts Anonymous

A man visiting a 12-step meeting (Thompson) has a suspicious amount of questions about where everyone got their drugs.

Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, host Quinta Brunson, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim during Saturday Night Live's "Clothing Ad" sketch on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC

"Jerry 'Jackrabbit' Tulane"