All the Artists Performing in NBC's Toby Keith: American Icon Special
From Lainey Wilson to Jelly Roll, these country stars are paying tribute to a legend.
NBC will honor late country titan Toby Keith with a two-hour star-studded televised music event on August 28 called Toby Keith: American Icon, featuring more than 25 country music icons performing and offering tributes to Keith.
The memorial special will celebrate the man's life, career, and enduring legacy, including his three decades in the industry, his more than 20 studio albums, and his sprawling repertoire of hits. He passed away in February 2024, only a few months after becoming the first-ever recipient of People's Country Music Icon Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards.
With hits like "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue," "Red Solo Cup," and "Beer for My Horses," Keith consistently delivered songs with a unique blend of patriotism, humor, and storytelling.
NBC's Toby Keith: American Icon will bring together fans, friends, and fellow country artists as they pay tribute to Keith's remarkable contributions to the industry.
Who is performing at the Toby Keith: American Icon special?
The performers on Toby Keith: American Icon , which was filmed at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 29, include:
- Carrie Underwood
- Eric Church
- HARDY
- Brantley Gilbert
- Darius Rucker
- Riley Green
- Ella Langley
- Lainey Wilson
- Jamey Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Bryan
- Ashley McBryde
- Parker McCollum
- Jordan Davis
- Clay Walker
- Krystal Keith
- Scotty Emerick
- Mac McAnally
- Tyler Hubbard
- Trace Adkins
Where can I watch the Toby Keith: American Icon special?
Toby Keith: American Icon will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
"I bet y'all never thought you'd see me in skinny jeans," the late Keith teased while humbly accepting his Country Music Icon Award in late 2023. "I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. He's been riding shotgun with me for a little while. I want to thank my beautiful families here ... All the great musicians that have played on all these albums in the studios, they've poured their heart and soul into what I do. And most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do."