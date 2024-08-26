All the Artists Performing in NBC's Toby Keith: American Icon Special

Toby Keith Performs "Don’t Let the Old Man In" at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards | NBC

From Lainey Wilson to Jelly Roll, these country stars are paying tribute to a legend.

NBC will honor late country titan Toby Keith with a two-hour star-studded televised music event on August 28 called Toby Keith: American Icon, featuring more than 25 country music icons performing and offering tributes to Keith.

The memorial special will celebrate the man's life, career, and enduring legacy, including his three decades in the industry, his more than 20 studio albums, and his sprawling repertoire of hits. He passed away in February 2024, only a few months after becoming the first-ever recipient of People's Country Music Icon Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards.

With hits like "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue," "Red Solo Cup," and "Beer for My Horses," Keith consistently delivered songs with a unique blend of patriotism, humor, and storytelling.

NBC's Toby Keith: American Icon will bring together fans, friends, and fellow country artists as they pay tribute to Keith's remarkable contributions to the industry.

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Who is performing at the Toby Keith: American Icon special? The performers on Toby Keith: American Icon , which was filmed at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 29, include: Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

HARDY

Brantley Gilbert

Darius Rucker

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Lainey Wilson

Jamey Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Bryan

Ashley McBryde

Parker McCollum

Jordan Davis

Clay Walker

Krystal Keith

Scotty Emerick

Mac McAnally

Tyler Hubbard

Trace Adkins

Toby Keith attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images