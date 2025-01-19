Watch Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue and Sketches from January 18

The comedian's fourth time as Host kicked off with the longest monologue in the show's 50-year history. Watch it now.

Comedian Dave Chappelle's Saturday Night Live episodes always make a big impression, and his January 18 episode was no exception. Chappelle kicked off the second half of SNL Season 50 by setting a record: In a season that's seen over-seven-minute stand-up openings from Hosts Nate Bargatze, John Mulaney, and Bill Burr, Chappelle's was the *longest monologue in SNL history* at nearly 17 minutes.

The previous record-holder for longest monologue was...also Dave Chappelle, who delivered one that was just over 16 minutes during his appearance on November 7, 2020. Holding forth on topics including the 2025 California wildfires and the life of late President Jimmy Carter, Chappelle ended his lengthy stand-up set with a plea for "empathy for displaced people, whether they're in the Palisades or Palestine."

The evening's sketches included a second installment of Marcello Hernández's "Immigrant Dad Talk Show" and a final sketch of the night that revived two popular characters from Chappelle's Show, the program that made the comedian massively famous in the early 2000s.

Watch Dave Chappelle's January 18 stand-up monologue and sketches below.

"MSNBC Special Coverage Cold Open"

Bowen Yang returned as disgraced former congressman George Santos in a cold open that found Sarah Sherman playing Rachel Maddow alongside other Season 50 cast members impersonating network talent. Despite a vow to focus on hard news instead of panicking over president-elect Donald Trump's latest social media post, the panel just can't seem to do it.

Bowen Yang as George Santos during the "MSNBC Special Coverage Cold Open" on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 11 on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Photo: Will Heath / NBC

Dave Chappelle's SNL Stand-Up Monologue 2025

Chappelle rounded out a joke-packed monologue with some quieter and more sincere moments that included a tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter.

Dave Chappelle during Promos on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 11 on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

"Immigrant Dad Talk Show 2"

Marcello Hernández is back with a new guest, his neighbor Richard (Chappelle), to tackle topics like "Things Our Sons Like That They Shouldn't Like."

"Evacuation Alert"

Secrets are quickly revealed when a Los Angeles family (Chappelle, Ego Nwodim, and Devon Walker) prepares to evacuate amid the devastating wildfires. "There is no time to explain — the house is gonna burn down! And y'all worried about, 'Who is Demetrius Quinn?'" Chappelle's character tells his wife and son as he shoves cash and his fake passport into a bag.

"Police Station"

A man (Devon Walker) trying to describe his missing girlfriend to a pair of police officers (Mikey Day and Bowen Yang) gets some pointers from the precinct's janitor (Kenan Thompson).

"Pop the Balloon"

A sketch starring the women of the Season 50 cast features some faces familiar to fans of early-aughts sketch comedy: Chappelle and Donnell Rawlings as Silky Johnson and Ashy Larry from Chappelle's Show.