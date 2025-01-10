SNL Celebrates 50 Years of Cast Members Ahead of the SNL50 Anniversary Show

Saturday Night Live returns January 15 with a run of two new episodes ahead of the February 16 anniversary special.

Dave Chappelle and Timothée Chalamet Are The First SNL Hosts of 2025

Live from New York, Saturday Night Live is kicking off 2025 with two superstar Hosts and Musical Guests you won't want to miss. As the show celebrates its landmark 50 years on NBC, Season 50 has already featured 10 excellent Hosts — and it's enlisted two returning Hosts to kick off the second half of this cycle.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

And one will be making his debut as Musical Guest, in Season 50's second double-duty episode following Charli XCX's in November.

Dave Chappelle hosts the first 2025 episode of Saturday Night Live

The Emmy-winning stand-up comedian and actor, who has hosted post-election episodes in past years (most recently in November 2022), will come back to Studio 8H on January 18. This will be his fourth turn as Host.

His latest special, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live Is Celebrating 50 Years with a Three-Hour Primetime Special

Dave Chappelle at The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 8, 2024. Photo: Joy Asico-Smith/Getty Images

Who is the Musical Guest for Dave Chappelle's episode? GloRilla.

GloRilla will make her SNL debut as the episode's Musical Guest. The multi-platinum-selling rapper is also a Grammy nominee, receiving two nods for her hit single "Yeah Glo!"

GloRilla performs at Target Center on May 14, 2024. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions

Timothée Chalamet hosts for a third time

On January 25, A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet returns for a third stint as SNL host. The actor plays singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in the film, though there's no word yet on what Chalamet will be singing — or rapping? — in Studio 8H.

Chalamet has appeared in memorable sketches like "Rap Roundtable," featuring a character he's now played twice, "Tiny Horse" and its sequel, "Giant Horse." What's that horse up to now, and what size is he? We may find out soon.

Timothée Chalamet attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 5, 2025. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Dune star is also set to make his debut as the episode's Musical Guest, putting him on the impressive list of "double duty" celebrities who've been Host and Musical Guest in the same episode.

During his second time hosting SNL in November 2023, Chalamet previewed his musical skills, singing a song during his opening monologue before performing a rap ode to short kings alongside cast member Marcello Hernández.

Timothée Chalamet Monologue

RELATED: Watch Timothee Chalamet's SNL Sketches and Monologue from November 11

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), SNL streams live on Peacock. Stream all 50 seasons of SNL anytime on Peacock.