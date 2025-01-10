Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Dave Chappelle and Timothée Chalamet Are The First SNL Hosts of 2025
Saturday Night Live returns January 15 with a run of two new episodes ahead of the February 16 anniversary special.
Live from New York, Saturday Night Live is kicking off 2025 with two superstar Hosts and Musical Guests you won't want to miss. As the show celebrates its landmark 50 years on NBC, Season 50 has already featured 10 excellent Hosts — and it's enlisted two returning Hosts to kick off the second half of this cycle.
And one will be making his debut as Musical Guest, in Season 50's second double-duty episode following Charli XCX's in November.
Dave Chappelle hosts the first 2025 episode of Saturday Night Live
The Emmy-winning stand-up comedian and actor, who has hosted post-election episodes in past years (most recently in November 2022), will come back to Studio 8H on January 18. This will be his fourth turn as Host.
His latest special, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.
Who is the Musical Guest for Dave Chappelle's episode?
GloRilla.
GloRilla will make her SNL debut as the episode's Musical Guest. The multi-platinum-selling rapper is also a Grammy nominee, receiving two nods for her hit single "Yeah Glo!"
Timothée Chalamet hosts for a third time
On January 25, A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet returns for a third stint as SNL host. The actor plays singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in the film, though there's no word yet on what Chalamet will be singing — or rapping? — in Studio 8H.
Chalamet has appeared in memorable sketches like "Rap Roundtable," featuring a character he's now played twice, "Tiny Horse" and its sequel, "Giant Horse." What's that horse up to now, and what size is he? We may find out soon.
The Dune star is also set to make his debut as the episode's Musical Guest, putting him on the impressive list of "double duty" celebrities who've been Host and Musical Guest in the same episode.
During his second time hosting SNL in November 2023, Chalamet previewed his musical skills, singing a song during his opening monologue before performing a rap ode to short kings alongside cast member Marcello Hernández.
In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), SNL streams live on Peacock. Stream all 50 seasons of SNL anytime on Peacock.