Watch Charli XCX's SNL Monologue and Sketches from November 16, 2024

The "360" singer slayed her first time as Host in the 2024 Thanksgiving episode.

Singer Charli XCX slayed her first time as a Saturday Night Live Host on November 16, pulling double duty as Musical Guest with performances of "360" and "Sympathy Is a Knife" from her culture-shifting 2024 album, Brat. Charli showed her range with impressions of Adele and her friend and collaborator Troye Sivan, exchanged hilarious insults with the Please Don't Destroy boys, and joined Andy Samberg in a musical Digital Short, "Here I Go."

All that, and a sequel to Ariana Grande's "Domingo" bridesmaids sketch.

Samberg wasn't the only cameo of the night, as both Dana Carvey and Alec Baldwin returned in the cold open to play President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — and Season 47 cast member Kyle Mooney popped up during Charli's monologue to check whether he is, or is not "brat" (it's a no, turns out.)

Watch all of Charli XCX's SNL sketches and monologue from November 16 below.

Biden's real-life meeting with president-elect Trump was the subject of this week's cold open, in which Sarah Sherman unveiled her impression of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's pick for Attorney General, while Baldwin debuted his RFK Jr.

The "Apple" singer delivered a self-deprecating monologue in which she wielded AutoTune for comedic purposes and joked that she's a triple threat, "which in England means I sing, I drink, and I smoke."

Host Charli XCX during Saturday Night lives promos on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC

"Babymoon" comes mere weeks after Ariana Grande's viral "Bridesmaid Speech," and this time Kelsey's expecting. But there's more to the story, as her squad tells her husband (Andrew Dismukes) to the tune of Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!"

Like any classic SNL auditions sketch, this Wicked-based one's a showcase for celebrity impressions from the cast and Host alike. Marcello Hernández has been sitting on an incredible Sebastian Maniscalco impersonation!

Charli XCX and Andy Samberg are a delightful musical duo as a husband and wife who revel in calling the cops on anyone who dares cross their lawn (even if they're a girl scout).

Another year, another "Thanksgiving Baking Championship"!

Charli XCX (flawlessly!) exchanges zingers with PDD in what feels like a spiritual sequel to their Season 49 roast-off with Dakota Johnson.

This Joe Rogan-esque podcast has some questionable sponsors.

