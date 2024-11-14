Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
How to Watch the 2024 SNL Thanksgiving Special
NBC's two-hour special on will be as stuffed as your turkey with SNL's most memorable Thanksgiving sketches.
From awkward family moments to airport dilemmas, Saturday Night Live has captured many relatable Thanksgiving experiences to a tee over the years. Whether they’re at a Friends-giving dinner or living it up at their parents’ house for the long weekend, the cast hits out of the park every season. And this year, SNL is airing a Thanksgiving special full of these iconic clips.
Airing the Wednesday before Thanksgiving on NBC, A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving will feature some of the comedy show’s most memorable and viral sketches about the holiday from the past 50 seasons. While the line-up of sketches remains a surprise, SNL fans can certainly expect a few of their favorites — and some you might've missed.
Remember when a certain Adele song stopped a family from arguing in “A Thanksgiving Miracle”? Or when the Californians celebrated Thanksgiving with a soapy scandal? How about the “Thanksgivies” sketch, which made an award show for all the family members who always manage to ruin the holiday?
Indeed, nothing pairs better with a holiday full of gratitude and delicious food than a good laugh.
Read on for everything you need to know to watch the SNL Thanksgiving special in 2024.
When is the 2024 SNL Thanksgiving special?
A Saturday Night Thanksgiving airs on Wednesday, November 27. NBC is getting a head start on Thanksgiving celebrations with SNL’s two-hour holiday special.
How can you watch the 2024 SNL Thanksgiving special?
Watch A Saturday Night Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 27 at 9/8c on NBC. Simply find your local NBC affiliate channel and tune in on Thanksgiving Eve.
You can also stream SNL’s 2024 Thanksgiving special on Peacock the day after it airs — so starting on Thanksgiving Day, you can watch with the whole family.
Between SNL, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and NBC’s annual broadcast of the National Dog Show, your watchlist will be full of festive options this November.
How can I watch old SNL Thanksgiving sketches?
Peacock has also rounded up some of SNL’s best Thanksgiving sketches into one handy collection.
You can also head over to SNL’s YouTube channel to watch a compilation of Thanksgiving sketches or scroll through a playlist of clips from past shows. Like Adam Sandler singing about Thanksgiving on Weekend Update in 1992 or Debbie Downer’s Thanksgiving Dinner with Rachel Dratch.
You can also check out Season 40’s version of A Saturday Night Thanksgiving on Peacock.
Watch a few favorite Thanksgiving SNL sketches ahead of the holiday below!
"Thanksgiving Parade" (Season 42)
The 98-year-old parade's iconic balloons become a little creepy when you're really, really close.
"A Thanksgiving Miracle" (Season 41)
Ah, the uniting power of Adele.
"Debbie Downer: Thanksgiving Dinner" (Season 30)
Rachel Dratch's iconic Debbie Downer character livened up any gathering.
"Bill Swerski's Super Fans: Thanksgiving"
Da Bears and da turkey — is there a better combo?