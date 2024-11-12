As many as 2,000 pups will compete for Best In Show at the 2024 National Dog Show.

Everything to Know About the 2024 National Dog Show

The National Dog Show is as much of a Thanksgiving tradition as sweet potato casserole and breaking a wishbone for good luck. For over 20 years, NBC has televised the annual canine competition, directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. With as many as 2,000 dogs competing and your favorite hosts returning, this year’s show will be full of action and funny moments.

So put your turkey in the oven and get ready to relax (or place bets) because here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 National Dog Show presented by Purina.

Darryl Pitts, Handler and 2023 National Dog Show Working Group Winner, "Carson" the great Dane at the The National Dog Show Presented by Purina. Photo: Bill McCay/NBC

When is the 2024 National Dog Show? The 2024 National Dog Show airs on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 28 — from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in all time zones, on NBC. The actual event takes place on November 16 and 17 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. The competition — including an agility show, the National Anthem ceremony, and judging for this year’s Best In Show — will be broadcasted on NBC on Thanksgiving Day.

How to watch the 2024 National Dog Show on NBC

You can watch the 2024 National Dog Show on NBC and Peacock, right after the 98th annual Macy’s Day Parade. You can also watch the 2024 National Dog Show online via NBC’s website with a cable provider.

Want to rewatch past shows? You can stream every National Dog Show from 2013 to 2023 on Peacock right now.

Who are the 2024 National Dog Show Hosts? The 2024 National Dog show is hosted by John O’Hurley, who you may remember as Seinfeld’s J. Peterman, sportscaster and former professional tennis player Mary Carillo, and longtime dog show host David Frei. Frei told NBC Insider he has a theory on why the annual Thanksgiving dog show is such a crowd-pleaser. "When a dog walks into the room, the energy changes," he said. "Even when they're onscreen in your living room as you're waiting for the turkey, it makes people laugh and smile." "You've got the family gathered, and you're going to have some people who want to watch football. You'll have others who want to watch something else," Frei added. "But the dog show works for everybody, whether it's a three-year-old or their great grandmother."

David Frei, Mary Carillo, and John O'Hurley photographed with their adorable canine friends for The National Dog Show 2023. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

How many dogs are competing in the 2024 National Dog Show? As many as 2,000 dogs representing 205 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club are expected to compete in the 2024 National Dog Show. Pups and their owners travel from all across the country to participate in the annual event, with some of last year’s winners making the trek from Florida, Georgia, and Maryland. “They come in all different shapes and sizes and all different specialties,” NBC’s Steve Kornacki said of the many breeds that have competed in the National Dog Show. Each dog breed participating in the National Dog Show falls into one of the following seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy, and working. The winner of each group will then compete against each other for the grand prize of “Best In Show.”

Best In Show Winner, Sealyham Terrier named "Stache" at the 2023 National Dog Show Presented by Purina. Photo: Bill McCay/NBC