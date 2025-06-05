Law Student Thanks Carisi and Benson for Catching Her Rapist | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Season 24 of Law & Order was a thrilling watch, but viewers must now wait for new episodes.

As viewers await the return of new Law & Order episodes, Season 24 continues to live in our minds rent-free.

From the gripping courtroom clashes to the thrilling squad room interrogations, the 27th Precinct really pounded the pavement this season. When the going gets tough, you can rely on Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) and her fearless Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to get going.

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

Find out where and when to watch Law & Order episodes, below.

District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, June 5, 2025? No, Law & Order is not airing a new episode tonight. Both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are on summer hiatus following the gripping finales this season.

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

When will new episodes of Law & Order return? Season 25 of Law & Order is set to premiere in Fall 2025 on NBC.

Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? You can stream episodes of Law & Order on Peacock. Fans can watch Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.

"We have a terrific cast. So I'm just really excited. The writers get excited to find compelling stories for these guys," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid said ahead of Season 24. "We're trying to dig a little deeper into the character stuff this year than maybe previous years. It's still a Dick Wolf, muscular, procedural, focused on topical stories and ethical and moral dilemmas. But I'd say, at the same time, we're trying to just dig a little bit deeper into the personal lives of our regulars and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives and vice versa."